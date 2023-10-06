Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Cyprus

Protaras
30
koinoteta parekklesias
29
koinoteta mouttagiakas
28
Dali
21
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou
15
koinoteta talas
14
Ayia Napa
13
Polis
13
Show more
2 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses with swimming pools in the large Limassol Greens residence with a golf course and…
€575,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a panoramic view close to the highway and infrastructure, Larnaca, Cyprus We…
€231,000

Property types in Cyprus

apartments
houses

Properties features in Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir