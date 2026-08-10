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Residential properties for sale in Tremithousa, Cyprus

;
apartments
33
houses
47
80 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
These private villas represent a unique combination of luxury and nature, guaranteeing an un…
$1,23M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern detached villa, offered off plan, in the charming village of Tremithous…
$466,690
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale: a stunning off-plan detached villa located in the charming area of Tremithousa. Th…
$456,008
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3 bedroom house in Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This 3-bedroom detached villa in Tremithousa, Paphos offers 133 m² of internal living space …
$422,440
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
These private villas represent a unique combination of luxury and nature, guaranteeing an un…
$1,23M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern detached villa, offered off plan, in the charming village of Tremithous…
$455,167
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3 bedroom apartment in Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern detached villa, offered off plan, in the charming village of Tremithous…
$449,406
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3 bedroom house in Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
This premium 3-bedroom detached villa in Tremithousa, Paphos offers an exceptional 195 m² of…
$490,944
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
For sale is a modern semi-detached house that offers a fantastic opportunity to create your …
$380,969
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3 bedroom house in Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom detached villa in Tremithousa, Paphos offers a generous 195 m² of in…
$513,778
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern detached villa, offered off plan, in the charming village of Tremithous…
$467,553
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern detached villa, offered off plan, in the charming village of Tremithous…
$432,121
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5 bedroom house in Tremithousa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
This classic-style property is a two-story detached villa with a basement located at the sid…
$1,50M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This stunning detached villa is now available for sale in the charming area of Tremithousa. …
$507,022
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This stunning detached villa is now available for sale in the charming area of Tremithousa. …
$456,008
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in the MESOYI RESIDENCES development, located in a peaceful countr…
$522,204
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4 bedroom apartment in Tremithousa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
For sale: An impressive off-plan detached villa offering modern living with energy efficienc…
$541,591
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4 bedroom house in Tremithousa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
This 4-bedroom detached villa in Tremithousa, Paphos offers 190 m² of well-planned internal …
$565,156
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern detached villa, offered off plan, in the charming village of Tremithous…
$450,236
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Located in Tremithousa, near Paphos, these three-bedroom homes are ideal for permanent livin…
$570,865
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Tremithousa, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
This 2-bedroom maisonette in Tremithousa, Paphos provides 92 m² of efficient living space ar…
$296,850
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Tremithousa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Under construction. Delivery in 18 months. Secure it now — and step into a finished masterp…
$1,78M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This stunning detached villa is now available for sale in the charming area of Tremithousa. …
$507,959
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
New villa in Tremithousa near Empa under construction for sale. 4 bedrooms , 4 bathrooms, ga…
$1,71M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Apartment
Tremithousa, Cyprus
The property is a residential field in Tremithousa. It is located 500m from the center of th…
$265,034
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4 bedroom house in Tremithousa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
This 4-bedroom detached villa in Tremithousa, Paphos offers 190 m² of well-planned internal …
$553,739
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
For sale is a stunning semi-detached house, available off-plan, located in the charming vill…
$357,220
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Located on the prestigious hills of Tala, this secluded villa combines rare privacy, spaciou…
$3,26M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
These private villas represent a unique combination of luxury and nature, guaranteeing an un…
$1,39M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For Sale: A stunning off-plan semi-detached house in the charming neighborhood of Tremithous…
$415,603
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Properties features in Tremithousa, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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