  Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Kathikas

Residential properties for sale in Kathikas, Cyprus

apartments
4
houses
12
16 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kathikas, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant close to a golf course, Kamares, Cyprus We …
€585,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kathikas, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with panoramic views, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming pools, parking sp…
€750,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€270,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€428,400
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 253 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€727,685
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€555,920
Villa Villa with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa Villa with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached villas under construction located in Coral Bay, Paphos city. Very spacious living q…
€684,800
Villa Villa with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa Villa with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 27 Luxury 3 Bedroom Villas from €350.000 in Cyprus. Pegia Villas is a New Developme…
€350,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
Located on the outskirts of Peyia, only 1km from the many amenities and restaurants in Peyia…
€203,500
Townhouse with furnishings, with patio in Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse with furnishings, with patio
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
Project Features: This development is set in beautiful countryside, on the outskirts of Peyi…
€300,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
The benefits of a luxury hotel integrated into a private residential resort, the complex off…
€1,35M
1 room apartment with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 1
The benefits of a luxury hotel integrated into a private residential resort, the complex off…
€1,44M
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings, with patio in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings, with patio
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa will be arranged to afford stunning views over the valley down to the Mediterranea…
€896,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 1
When completed, this magnificent 2 storey villa which boasts a highly sought-after location …
€708,490
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€880,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€410,000

Properties features in Kathikas, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
