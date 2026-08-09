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Residential properties for sale in Kathikas, Cyprus

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apartments
21
houses
3
24 properties total found
Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Residential land of 997sq.m. for sale in Kathikas. It falls within Ka10b zone, with 30% buil…
$115,232
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Field in Kathikas village. The size of the land is 7358 square meters. Building densit…
$1,02M
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Land in Kathikas village. The size of the land is 5686 square meters. Building density…
$328,412
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
For sale residential land of 3345 sq.m. in Kathikas. It falls within Ka10b zone (residential…
$218,941
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Agricultural field in Kathikas village, Paphos district The property has an area of 8027s…
$120,994
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Residential plot in a quiet and beautiful area in Kathikas Community in Paphos District. It …
$115,232
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
This piece of land is located in Kathikas village and adjacent plot is also available.- 20 m…
$63,378
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5 bedroom apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
We present to your attention the original bungalow located on a large plot of 16,700 sq. m. …
$1,71M
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Flat level residential land for immediate development  in a quiet area with mountain and sea views
$270,796
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
A mixed residential and special protection field with a total area of 5,352 sq.m. is for sal…
$114,080
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Agricultural field in Kathikas village, Paphos district The property has an area of 5352s…
$89,881
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Agricultural field in Kathikas village, Paphos district The property has an area of 2676s…
$55,311
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Agricultural field in Kathikas village, Paphos district The property has an area of 4014s…
$72,596
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Residential land of 990sq.m. for sale in Kathikas. It falls within Ka10b zone, with 30% buil…
$123,298
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Agricultural field for sale in Kathikas village, Paphos district. The land fall into Δα3…
$184,372
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Agricultural field in Kathikas village, Paphos district The property has an area of 6689s…
$120,994
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Agricultural field in Kathikas village, Paphos district The property has an area of 4014s…
$72,596
Leave a request
Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Residential field in Kathikas Community, in Paphos District. It is situated 1.0 kilometers (…
$126,755
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
This plot is located in Kathikas village, adjacent plot also available. - 20 minutes to Cora…
$57,616
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
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4 bedroom house in Kathikas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
The home itself is spacious-offering 4 en suite private bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The Master…
$2,54M
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Land for sale in Kathikas Village . This land has the capability to build 600 square me…
$109,471
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Apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
Apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Field in Kathikas village. The size of the land is 4683 square meters. Falls into resi…
$489,737
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