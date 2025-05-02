Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Anarita
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Anarita, Cyprus

houses
5
5 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Anarita, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
This villa will be built on a 8880m2 plot with panoramic breath taking seaviews. All living …
$863,172
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anarita, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anarita, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Beautiful country complex with sea and mountain views and beautiful green landscapes. The vi…
$472,980
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Anarita, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Beautiful countryside complex with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains and wonderful…
$536,482
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Anarita, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 459 m²
This property embodies luxury living in Cyprus, combining comforts with breathtaking natural…
$1,03M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Anarita, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
A unique and modern off-plan project consisting of 3 Villas designed with the highest qualit…
$325,725
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Anarita, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go