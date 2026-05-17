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Residential properties with garden for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

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Baranavichy
38
Brest
1115
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet
144
Kobryn
63
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86 properties total found
in Oltus, Belarus
Oltus, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Lot 9081. Part of the house. oltushCall for more detailed informationOur customers do not pa…
$12,500
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 276 m²
Lot 9169. Big house for sale in South. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the phot…
$210,000
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House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Lot 9297. Modern house in ST on DubrovkaCall for more detailed informationOur customers do n…
$149,000
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AdriastarAdriastar
House in Hantsavichy, Belarus
House
Hantsavichy, Belarus
Area 64 m²
For sale a residential house in the heart of the city at the address Gantsevichi, Revolution…
$9,668
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House in Muchaviec, Belarus
House
Muchaviec, Belarus
Area 300 m²
I'll sell the house. A fly, per. ShadyThe estate is located in a picturesque place, 5 km. fr…
$199,900
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House in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Lot 9098. Residential house in ST by the pond.Call for more detailed informationOur customer…
$69,000
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MontbelMontbel
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 307 m²
For sale a very beautiful and spacious house in a quiet and cozy place, with all amenities. …
$213,708
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Lot 9185. Part of Europe in Brest.Call for more detailed informationOur customers do not pay…
$249,000
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House in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Lot 9615. House for sale in Pozhezhin. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the phot…
$9,500
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House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Lot 9302. An apartment building in me.Call for more detailed informationOur customers do not…
$120,000
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Lot 9160. A house for sale in South. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the photo,…
$285,000
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House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Lot 9381. Modern House in the New PalacesCall for more detailed informationOur customers do …
$250,000
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House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Lot 9216. House in the PalacesCall for more detailed informationOn sale is a cozy attic hous…
$143,000
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Lot 9517. BathhouseCall for more detailed informationFor those who want everything at once:-…
$55,000
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House in Zburaz, Belarus
House
Zburaz, Belarus
Area 156 m²
It is possible to purchase on credit!A cozy house for year-round living, with all amenities.…
$58,900
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Lot 8335. Part of the house overlooking the lakeCall for more detailed informationOur custom…
$89,900
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House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 64 m²
Lot 8949. Residential house near the center of BrestCall for more detailed informationOur cu…
$62,000
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in Baranavichy, Belarus
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Part of the house (has the status of an apartment) 2025 p.m.! Communications are all central…
$51,000
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House in Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Object Code 18225: Buying this object You're not paying the agency a commission! We will hel…
$73,000
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House in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
House
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Lot 9492. Modern house in the suburbs of Brest.Call for more detailed informationOur custome…
$174,000
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House in Cieliachanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Cieliachanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
On sale is a strong village house in the picturesque village of Borovichi. This is an amazin…
$6,000
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House in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
An apartment building in God's D. 25 acres! 15 km from Baranovichi.The house has a good foun…
$9,800
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 274 m²
Lot 9050. Sale of a house with 6 rooms. in the village of Vychulki-Yamno. Sign up to see the…
$200,000
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House in Skoki, Belarus
House
Skoki, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Lot 9600. Dacha in Motykalsky S/SCall for more detailed informationOn sale garden house 1988…
$23,900
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Lot 9523. Residential house in the Arkady microdistrictCall for more detailed informationOur…
$155,000
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House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 77 m²
Lot 9585. House in the ST in the city of BrestCall for more detailed informationFor sale a c…
$86,000
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House in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Lot 9567. Dacha in the nearest suburb of BrestCall for more detailed informationMansard dach…
$45,900
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Lot 9543. Residential house in the area of Yamno-Vychulka.Call for more detailed information…
$185,000
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Cottage in Muchaviec, Belarus
Cottage
Muchaviec, Belarus
Area 176 m²
Object code 30224: We work from the owner! Buying this object-- You're not paying the agency…
$99,900
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House in Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
House
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Area 192 m²
Lot 9423. House in Kamenitsa-ZhirovetskayaCall for more detailed informationSpacious two-sto…
$118,800
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Property types in Brest Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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