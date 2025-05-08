Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Peliscanski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
8
houses
3
11 properties total found
1 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/3
1-bedroom apartment, ag. Pelishe, Pervomaiskaya str., 1972 p., 2 / 3 brick, 29.9 / 29.9 / 15…
$15,500
2 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/3
2-room apartment, ag. Pelishe, Pervomaiskaya Street, 1965 p., 2/3 brick, 43.6 / 43.0 / 26.8,…
$11,350
3 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
3-bedroom apartment, ag. Pelishe, Pervomayskaya str., 1965, 3/3 brick, 56.0 / 55.3 / 36.8 / …
$20,800
2 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
2-bedroom apartment, Ag. Pelisché, 1984, 1/2 brick, 53.6 / 52.0 / 29.0, bathroom separate, l…
$11,500
House in Peliscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Peliscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1969.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 58.8 sq.m, t…
$10,900
2 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/3
2 bedroom apartment, yes. Pelic, st. 1. May 1955.p. 2/3 brick, 43.5 / 42.7 / 27.1 / 5.7, sep…
$20,000
House in Peliscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Peliscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1959, reconstruction of 2012, 1 floor General.SNB …
$18,000
House in Peliscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Peliscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1961 1st floor. General SNB- 47.6 sq.m, tota…
$10,500
2 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/3
2-room apartment, ag. Pelishe, Pervomaiskaya Street, 1972, 3/3 brick, 42.8 / 42.1 / 26.3 / 6…
$8,500
1 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/3
1-bedroom apartment, Ag. Pelishche, 1971, 2/3 brick, 29.4 / 29.4 / 15.3 / 6.1, combined bath…
$9,300
2 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/3
2-room apartment, ag. Pelishe, Pervomaiskaya str., 1972 p., 2/3 brick, 45.0 / 44.3 / 26.7 / …
$8,800
