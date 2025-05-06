Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
8
houses
37
45 properties total found
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1995 1st floor, attic. Total - 40.2 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: …
$33,000
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 145 m²
Sale of a box of a house in the Brest region, Cherninskoye direction 211442 Box of a residen…
$35,000
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 538 m²
Residential building for finishing in the Brest district, floor. General SNB - 538.0 sq.m, 1…
$145,000
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Brest district, Cherninsky direction 190200Zhiloy house …
$35,000
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 151 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 151.3 sq.m.,…
$59,000
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Excellent house for decoration in the village of Velyun of the Cherninsky village council.We…
$69,900
Apartment in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Part of the house (1/4 share) in the Brest region. Technical. har-ka sold part of the house:…
$7,500
House in Cherni, Belarus
House
Cherni, Belarus
Area 177 m²
Lot 6923. Sale of a cottage near the forest in the suburbs, Cherninsky S / S. Sign up to vie…
$220,000
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 216.4 sq.m., total. - 2…
$148,000
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 181 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2019 1st floor, attic. General. - 181.35 sq.…
$69,900
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Residential building for finishing in the Brest district. 2022 1st floor, attic. General SNB…
$128,000
Cottage in Cherni, Belarus
Cottage
Cherni, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Object code 07623: We work for the owner! Buying this object-- You're not paying the agency …
$148,000
Apartment in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Sale of part of a residential building in the Brest district, Cherninsky direction 192689Par…
$27,800
1 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
1 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/2
1-bedroom apartment, Ag. Cherni, Molodogvardeyskaya str., 1986 p., 1/2 brick, 39.0 / 38.3 / …
$38,500
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1992 1st floor, ground floor. General.SNB - 232.6 sq.m.…
$41,500
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 2000 p. 1st floor, attic. Total - 40.9 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls:…
$15,000
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. Walls: material is silicate brick; facade finishes are pla…
$8,300
2 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/3
Sale of a two-room apartment in Brest district, ag. Cherni 2015662-room apartment, ag. Chern…
$35,100
House in Cherni, Belarus
House
Cherni, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Lot 8680. Residential cottage behind the Powerhouse. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Lo…
$53,000
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 51.0 sq.m., General. - 51.0 sq…
$29,500
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 474 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2014 1st floor, basement, attic. General.SNB - 503.7 sq…
$500,000
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Garden house in the Brest district. 2000.P. 1st floor, attic. Total .- 42.5 sq.m. 2 rooms. W…
$13,000
3 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest district. 1988 1 floor General.SNB - 78…
$62,000
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Cherninsky direction 170712Korobka residential buildi…
$49,500
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2024 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 111.0 sq.m., general. - 1…
$189,000
Apartment in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Part of the residential building (7/8 of the share) in the Brest district. Those. Har-ka for…
$55,000
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 137 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2020 1st floor, attic. General. - 136.6 sq.m…
$75,000
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Cherninsky direction 201711Zhiloy hous…
$330,000
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 163 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2020 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 162.81 sq.m., …
$36,800
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2011 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 229.0 sq.m., General. - 1…
$199,000
