Residential properties for sale in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2014 1st floor General.SNB - 75.7 sq.m., Genera…
$29,900
House in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
Residential building in the Kobrin district 2012 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 161.0 sq.m., total.…
$85,000
House in Pticefabrika, Belarus
House
Pticefabrika, Belarus
Area 82 m²
A single -apartment residential building is sold in a suburbs of Kobrin (Posticatric Posters…
$36,500
Properties features in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

