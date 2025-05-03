Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Commercial
  Office

Offices for Sale in Belarus

Minsk
191
Hrodna
18
Lida
5
Vitsebsk Region
4
285 properties total found
Office 205 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 205 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 205 m²
Floor 4/4
Administrative premises of 205.1 m2 are for sale in Minsk, 4th Montazhnikov Lane, 13! Parkin…
$180,000
Office 188 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 188 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 188 m²
Floor -1
We offer for sale an administrative and commercial facility with an area of 187 m2. . Object…
$199,000
Office 239 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 239 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Floor 2/4
To your attention is offered an office room 239.4 m2. an excellent location of the object…
$634,410
Office 89 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 89 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 9/9
Office on Kozlov Lane 7. Consists of 3 separate offices and a bathroom. Each room has air co…
$62,580
Office 1 855 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 855 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 855 m²
Floor 1/3
Building for sale on the street Chebotareva 2. It consists of 3 floors, a basement, there is…
$600,000
Office 70 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 70 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 15
We bring to your attention the multifunctional premises from   28.64 m2 to 140.18 m2 in the …
$107,956
Office 44 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 44 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
Administrative placement in ownership in the industrial zone of the microdistrict of the Rec…
$25,000
Office 1 908 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 1 908 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 1 908 m²
Number of floors 4
The building is multifunctional (name - the multifunctional complex) in the ownership in the…
$300,000
Office 425 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 425 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 425 m²
Floor 1
A corridor type office in an ecologically clean area of the capital is for sale. The office …
Price on request
Office 29 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 29 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 29 m²
Floor 3
Office for saleAddress: Mayakovskogo, 176 Area: 28.9 m2The premises are located on the 3rd f…
$28,033
Office 400 m² in Novy Dvor, Belarus
Office 400 m²
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Multifunctional premises for sale in the Novy Dvor agricultural complex, 4 km from Minsk, wi…
$195,000
Office 53 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 53 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/4
Office with technical passport in a business center with excellent renovation. Suitable for…
$50,000
Office 34 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 34 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 7/12
Sale of office in the prestigious BC Domashevsky ❤️ Convenient credit conditions. Do you wan…
$59,000
Office 446 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 446 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 13
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a multifunctional room with a total area of ​​ 446.2 m2 , located…
$569,000
Office 582 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 582 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 582 m²
Number of floors 4
The building is located in the city center, there are elevators, a bathroom. All communicati…
$8
Office 32 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 32 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/6
We offer you a bright and spacious administrative room,located in the center of Minsk. Ideal…
$35,090
Office 65 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 65 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/10
Modern office with renovation. Within walking distance from the metro. It is possible as a r…
$93,000
Office 217 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 217 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for sale a shopping facility with an area of 217 m2. Located in the city center nea…
$434,000
Office 2 983 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 2 983 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 2 983 m²
Floor 1/9
Offices in the new BC "Forum Plaza" d. Minsk, per. Kozlova, 25 Total area: 2,983.2 m2 (1, 2,…
$5,37M
Office 163 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 163 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/4
Sale of office premises 163.3 m2 on the street. K. CHORNA D.25, G. Minsk The office is loca…
$359,260
Office 156 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 156 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale premises in the center of Minsk intended for the implementation of the widest range…
$190,000
Office 196 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 196 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/14
Office space with a total area of ​​195.9 sq. m. is for sale, located on the 1st floor of a …
$293,850
Office 79 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 79 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale office with a total area of 79.4 m2 on the 6 floor. 3 Separate rooms, kitchen - 9.0…
$75,000
Office 105 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 105 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/6
Isolated administrative premises for sale on the street. Botanical. Two separate entrances, …
$111,000
Office 8 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 8 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 8 m²
Floor 2/3
Large office space for sale in the center of Minsk! Brick house of 1977, reinforced concrete…
$508,618
Office 112 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 112 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 11
For sale administrative premises, the area of 111.7 m2 on str. P. Mstislavtsa 24. The premis…
$240,000
Office 32 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 32 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/4
In the microdistrict of Shabana is sold premises for administration, office, warehouse or se…
$17,900
Office 28 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 28 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 6/6
Office space for sale 27.7 m2, located on the 6th floor of a 6-story building, Timiryazev St…
$42,500
Office 1 255 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 1 255 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 255 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive property for business! A separate building near the Moscow Ring Road, office and …
$599,000
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Floor 4/21
Sale of premises in a business center on Timiryazev. from 16 to 290 m2. There are warehouses…
$16,500
