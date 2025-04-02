Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 2006 1st floor. General SNB- 89.3 sq.m, t…
$30,000
3 room apartment in Kryuliany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryuliany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/5
3-room apartment, Ag. Krivlyany, Lenin St., 1987, 2/2 Panel, 102.9/73.9/43.2/9.70, bathroom,…
$14,200
House in Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1970 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 40.9 sq.m., general. - 40…
$20,900
3 room apartment in Kryuliany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryuliany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, village of Krivlyany, Lenin St., 1981, 1/2 Panel, 71.1/67.9/44.5/8.5, bath…
$11,350
