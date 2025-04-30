Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kobryn, Belarus

apartments
53
houses
33
86 properties total found
Apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
Apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 32 m²
Lot 8746. Three-room apartment on Nekrasov Street in Kobrin. Call for more detailed informat…
$45,000
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 121 m²
In Kobrin, a house is for sale in a quiet and cozy place on Beregovaya Street. Total area 12…
$135,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 72 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 1999 1st floor. General.SNB - 72.1 sq.m., General. - 72.1 s…
$31,900
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/4
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Dzerzhinsky St., 1979, 3/4 brick, 31.2 / 14.7 / 6.23, combined …
$25,850
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 46 m²
In Kobrin, a house is for sale, located on Lenin Street, built in 1949, in 2023 the house wa…
$26,800
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/4
In Kobrin for sale ready-to-live two-bedroom apartment with modern European renovation.The a…
$47,500
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 202910Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 2014…
$70,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 128 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2006 2 floors, attic, basement. General.SNB - 1…
$83,000
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 9/9
3-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Dzerzhinsky St., 1989, 9 / 9 panel, 76.4 / 76.4 / 50.9 / 11.7, …
$67,000
4 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
4-room apartment, Kobrin, Dzerzhinsky Street, 1982, 2 / 5 panel, 82.6 / 80.3 / 52.9 / 8.8, b…
$72,000
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/5
3-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Friendship St., 1999, 5 / 5 brick, 79.6 / 76.4 / 45.9 / 10.9, b…
$47,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 201393The residential building in …
$150,000
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/6
3-room apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 3 / 6 monolith, 85.42 / 81.74 / 60.66 / …
$76,906
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
2-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Friendship St., 1992, 4 / 5 panel, 55.1 / 30.4 / 8.9, bathroom …
$32,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 151 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 2006 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 265.3 sq.m., total. - …
$110,000
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 3/4 monolith, 52.97 / 43.54 / 29.61 /…
$47,748
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/5
In Kobrin on the street of Friendship for sale three-room apartment with repair, ready for l…
$47,000
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 5/6
3-room apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 5 / 6 monolith, 85.42 / 81.74 / 60.66 / …
$76,382
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 46 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1948 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 50.8 sq.m., Gener…
$30,900
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, Kobrin, Lenin Street, 1939, 2/2 brick, 42.5 / 42.5 / 36.0 / 6.3, bathroom …
$10,300
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 109 m²
In Ostrovlyany, Kobrin district, a house is for sale, in a quiet and cozy place. The house i…
$75,000
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, Kobrin, Lenin St., 1955, 1/2 brick, 62.3 / 62.3 / 42.4 / 9.0, bathroom sep…
$52,800
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 5/6
3-room apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 5 / 6 monolith, 53,12 / 53,12 / 36,85 / …
$47,839
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/2
A two-level three-bedroom apartment in a blocked three-apartment residential building in Kob…
$42,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Residential building in Kobrin. 1994.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 276.8 sq.m, total.- 2…
$110,000
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Parkovaya Street, 1998, 4 / 5 panel, 57.9 / 56.0 / 30.6 / 9.0, bat…
$48,800
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/3
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Pushkin St., 2/3 brick 1963 p., 45.0 / 44.4 / 29.2 / 6.3, combined…
$50,000
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Marshal Zhukov St., 1977 p., 2 / 5 brick, 50.1 / 31.1 / 7.37, sepa…
$49,500
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Sovetskaya Street, 1980, 1/5 panel, 46.2 / 42.0 / 22.0 / 9.8, sepa…
$26,800
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/4
1-room apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 4/4 monolith, 31.83 / 31.83 / 21.31 / -,…
$29,672
