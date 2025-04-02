Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Makranski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Apartment in Mokrany, Belarus
Apartment
Mokrany, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Maloritsky district. 1997 p. 1 floor General.…
$7,000
Leave a request
House in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1984 1st floor. General SNB- 122.5 sq.m, to…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Mokrany, Belarus
House
Mokrany, Belarus
Area 59 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1969 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 74.4 sq.m., Gene…
$18,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes