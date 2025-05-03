Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of restaurants in Belarus

Minsk
44
Minsk Region
4
Brest
4
Brest Region
4
54 properties total found
Торговые помещения 35 м2- 220 м2 в г. Дзержинск in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Торговые помещения 35 м2- 220 м2 в г. Дзержинск
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
Предлагаем Вашему внимание торговые помещения площадью от 35 м2 до 220 м2, в ТЦ «Мокаопт»…
$14
per month
Restaurant 131 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 131 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Rent a room under the catering for pr. Winners 63B. 35-40 EUR/m2c VAT, 131.3 m2. 30 kW, all …
Price on request
Restaurant 191 m² in Brest, Belarus
Restaurant 191 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/5
Catering premises for rent in the central part of the city of Brest (embankment district) wi…
Price on request
Restaurant 217 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 217 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 217 m²
Floor -1/4
Rent a room for your restaurant or cafe in the heart of Minsk! We offer a spacious room wi…
Price on request
Restaurant 40 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 40 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer the premises to the address at ul. Pritetskiy, 146, located on the ground floor of …
$800
per month
Restaurant 73 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 73 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/18
The room is rented at the address Igumensky tract, 16! Are you looking for the perfect place…
$551
per month
Restaurant 518 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 518 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 518 m²
Floor 1/3
Premises for rent for a restaurant with an area of ​​360 m2, in the city center on the busy …
Price on request
Restaurant 102 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 102 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
A 100 m2 cafe is for rent within walking distance from the metro.Looking for the perfect loc…
$1,523
per month
Restaurant 45 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 45 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/25
A room of 44.6 sq.m. In a modern densely populated area on the street. Literary 22, a succes…
$792
per month
Restaurant 124 m² in Brest, Belarus
Restaurant 124 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
Cafe for rent in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of 124.4 square met…
Price on request
Restaurant 200 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 200 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
We rent a basement for food production, 200 m.kV. The new building, supply and exhaust venti…
Price on request
Restaurant 273 m² in Brest, Belarus
Restaurant 273 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 273 m²
Floor 1/1
Cafe - bar for rent (purpose - building for public catering) in the central part of the city…
Price on request
Restaurant 252 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 252 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 252 m²
Floor 1/2
The premises with a total area of ​​202 m2 are located in the building of the sports and fit…
Price on request
Restaurant 347 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 347 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 347 m²
Floor 1/4
A room with an area of ​​260 m2 is for rent in the basement of an administrative building at…
$5,867
per month
Restaurant 1 175 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 1 175 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 1 175 m²
Floor 1/3
The commercial premises are located on the 1st floor of the administrative building in the v…
Price on request
Restaurant 202 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 202 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 202 m²
Floor 1
Have you ever dreamed of opening your own café or restaurant in a perfect location, where li…
$5,014
per month
Restaurant 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Restaurant 331 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 331 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 331 m²
Floor 1/5
The premises are located in the basement of the new administrative building, with windows at…
Price on request
Restaurant 119 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 119 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 17
Rent of a retail premises 119.1 m2 in the city of Minsk, Prospect Dzerzhinsky, 21. The ro…
$2,025
per month
Restaurant 54 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 54 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer the rental of premises near the metro « stone hill »!   the first floor of a sm…
Price on request
Restaurant 80 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 80 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/12
The premises with a total area of ​​471.5 m2 are located on the 2nd floor of the central par…
Price on request
Restaurant 472 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 472 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 472 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a unique commercial location in the heart of the city! A separate building wi…
$10,650
per month
Restaurant 78 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 78 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer rental premises for various fields of activity. A separate building with its own te…
Price on request
Restaurant 93 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 93 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
Renting a premises for a cafe, bar or restaurant on Independence Avenue near the metro Park …
$1,354
per month
Restaurant 217 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 217 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for rent a shopping facility with an area of 217 m2. Located in the city center nea…
$3,434
per month
Restaurant 377 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 377 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 377 m²
Floor 1/2
A two-story building is for rent (one floor can be rented) with an area of ​​857.6 m2. Purpo…
$4,963
per month
Restaurant 155 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 155 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 11
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent a retail space of 166.4 sq. m., located at the address: Minsk, Bogdanovicha St. 27T…
Price on request
Restaurant 93 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 93 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/19
A two-level space in the new residential complex "Kvartal na Grushevke" is for rent. Conveni…
Price on request
Restaurant 656 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 656 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 656 m²
Floor 1/2
premium commercial proposal in the heart of Minsk! Rent a modern 2-storey room with a tota…
Price on request
Restaurant 342 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 342 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 342 m²
Floor 2/12
Your attention is offered to rent a room of 341.5 m2 at the address: Minsk, Winners Avenue, …
$4,623
per month
