  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Manufacture

Monthly rent of industrial premises in Belarus

Minsk
12
Hrodna
6
Minsk Region
24
Brest
3
56 properties total found
Manufacture 15 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 15 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 2/4
Production and storage facilities on the street are offered for rent. Engineering 12 (depart…
Price on request
Manufacture 90 m² in Astrosycy, Belarus
Manufacture 90 m²
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
You can buy the lavash line and all the equipment as your own property! We offer for rent a …
Price on request
Manufacture 132 m² in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 132 m²
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for rent production areas ideal for the business of manufacturing metal structures …
$1,200
per month
Manufacture 560 m² in Čarnicki, Belarus
Manufacture 560 m²
Čarnicki, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 560 m²
Floor 1/1
Agency number 13/1 of 2025-03-12
$3,000
per month
Manufacture 915 m² in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Manufacture 915 m²
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 915 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer renting a production and warehouse base in the city of Lodge! Minsk region, Molod…
$1,952
per month
Manufacture 100 m² in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 100 m²
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
A part of the production premises is rented, in the village of Starino, 30 km from the Mosco…
Price on request
Manufacture 310 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 310 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 310 m²
Floor 4/4
It is offered a production premises located on the 4th floor of an administrative building o…
Price on request
Manufacture 392 m² in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 392 m²
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 392 m²
Floor 1/3
We bring to your attention a room with an area of 391.6 square meters. m, located in the tra…
$2,350
per month
Manufacture 1 296 m² in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 1 296 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 1 296 m²
Industrial and warehouse building with an administrative block in the industrial zone of the…
Price on request
Manufacture 190 m² in Novy Dvor, Belarus
Manufacture 190 m²
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 190 m²
We offer for rent a multifunctional space in Novy Dvor, 4 km from Minsk, with an area of ​​4…
Price on request
Manufacture 376 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 376 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 376 m²
Floor 1/1
Three separate premises on a fenced area (0.31 ha) in the village of Kolodishchi are for ren…
Price on request
Manufacture 1 776 m² in Svietlahorsk, Belarus
Manufacture 1 776 m²
Svietlahorsk, Belarus
Area 1 776 m²
Floor 1/1
Are you looking for the perfect storage or production location? We have a great offer for yo…
$10,650
per month
Manufacture 388 m² in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 388 m²
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 388 m²
Floor 1/3
Brief information on class A: - Warehouse Square (1st floor): Class A warehouse, a useful st…
$2,617
per month
Manufacture 290 m² in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 290 m²
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer to your attention production and warehouse premises located at the address: Minsk r…
$580
per month
Manufacture 286 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 286 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 286 m²
Floor 1/4
Production rooms with a total area of ​​285.5 m2 are rented on the 1st floor of a four-story…
Price on request
Manufacture 821 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Manufacture 821 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 821 m²
Floor 1/3
An isolated room with a total area of ​​820.6 sq. m. in Borisov is for rent for production o…
Price on request
Manufacture 3 983 m² in Krychau, Belarus
Manufacture 3 983 m²
Krychau, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 3 983 m²
Floor 1/1
A heated production shop with an area of 3983.1 m2 is leased. Good access roads, protected a…
Price on request
Manufacture 787 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 787 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 787 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent on the street. Gorky in Grodno.The total area of three objects is 787.3 square meters.1…
Price on request
Manufacture 193 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 193 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 5
In long -term rental, isolated premises household services of the population. It is located …
$579
per month
Manufacture 500 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 500 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent premises for retail store / warehouse / production in a convenient locationAddress: Min…
Price on request
Manufacture 397 m² in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 397 m²
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 397 m²
The base is rented in the Brest region (r - n. Telmi - 1). There are 2 buildings on the terr…
Price on request
Manufacture 300 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 300 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/3
Production and Square premises are located in the industrial complex at the address of the 7…
Price on request
Manufacture 146 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 146 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
A multifunctional premises in the Historical Center Grodno with a developed infrastructure o…
$674
per month
Manufacture 1 175 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 1 175 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 1 175 m²
Floor 1/3
The commercial premises are located on the 1st floor of the administrative building in the v…
Price on request
Manufacture 405 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 405 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 405 m²
Floor 1/1
Heated production and warehouse premises for rent in the industrial zone of the city of Bres…
Price on request
Manufacture 191 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Manufacture 191 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/2
A retail space of 191.3 m2 is for rent, on the second floor of a detached building in the vi…
Price on request
Manufacture 472 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 472 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 472 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a unique commercial location in the heart of the city! A separate building wi…
$10,650
per month
Manufacture 400 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 400 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 400 m²
Floor 3/3
An isolated administrative office with a separate entrance is for rent. The premises with a …
Price on request
Manufacture 80 m² in Lida, Belarus
Manufacture 80 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
A part of the administrative and production building on the 1st floor is rented ready for us…
Price on request
Manufacture 450 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 450 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent a hangar on the street. Gorky in Grodno.The total area of the object is 449.6 square me…
Price on request
