Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Buhovicki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
3
houses
10
13 properties total found
House in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
House
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Residential building in the Kobrin district. 1945.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 59.8 square mete…
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
House
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 155 m²
A box of an apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2024 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 155.0 sq…
$32,500
Leave a request
House in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
House
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrinsky district, Bukhovichsky s/s 192962Zhila house…
$52,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
3-room apartment, D. Eremichi, Central str., 1978 p., 1/3 panel, 60.7 / 57.4 / 35.5 / 7.9, b…
$18,600
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/3
1-bedroom apartment, Eremichi, Central str., 1979 p., 1/3 panel, 30.6 / 14.3 / 8.2, combined…
$10,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Cottage
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 110 m²
One-family apartment building for sale in the suburbs of Kobrin. The house was built in 2014…
$94,000
Leave a request
House in Buhovicy, Belarus
House
Buhovicy, Belarus
Area 89 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1990 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 91.3 sq.m.…
$38,000
Leave a request
House in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
House
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale is a box of one-storey residential building (NKZS, conservation - 2022, readiness -…
$32,500
Leave a request
House in Buhovicy, Belarus
House
Buhovicy, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Kobrin district, Bukhovichi s/s 201275Zhila house in the…
$12,900
Leave a request
House in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
House
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 110 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2014 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 141.3 sq.m., Gene…
$94,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Apartment
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Part of an apartment building in Kobrinsky district. Technical part of the house for sale: 2…
$15,500
Leave a request
House in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
House
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 66 m²
In the village of Big LaPes in the trans. A quiet brick house is sold in 1978. The total are…
$40,000
Leave a request
House in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
House
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrin district, Bukhovichi s/s 181601Zhila house in t…
$72,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go