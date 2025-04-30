Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Baranavichy
33
Brest
972
Kobryn
52
Malaryta
36
1 288 properties total found
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, Malorita, Kostyakova str., 1991 p., 2/2 brick, 67.8 / 66.3 / 40.4 / 10.2, …
$24,250
2 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/15
2-room apartment, Brest, October Revolution Street, 2025, 2 / 15 monolith, 43.4 / 40.8 / 27.…
$53,000
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/4
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Dzerzhinsky St., 1979, 3/4 brick, 31.2 / 14.7 / 6.23, combined …
$25,850
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1991, 5 / 5 brick, 65.1 / 62.7 / 38.5 / 7.6, …
$23,800
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 8/9
3-bedroom apartment, Brest, July 28, 1991 p., 8 / 9 brick, 69.2 / 67.5 / 38.4 / 12.2, bathro…
$70,000
1 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/9
We offer 1-room apartment in Brest Skripnikova str., 1994, 5 / 9 brick house. Total area of …
$36,100
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/10
On sale 3-room apartment in Brest on Guardska Street. Located on the 3/10 floor, panel hous…
$68,000
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Brest, Krasnogvardeyskaya str., 1989 p., 4 / 5 brick, 47.9 / 47.2 / 27.3 /…
$41,500
3 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/9
3-room apartment, Brest, Gogol Street, 2022, 2 / 9 brick, 83.5 / 77.3 / 71.2 / 47.4, bathroo…
$142,000
3 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of a three-room apartment in Brest, st. Kuibyshev 2019043-room apartment, Brest, st. Ku…
$112,500
1 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/4
1-bedroom apartment, Brest, Gogol Street, 1959, 4/4 brick, 30.4 / 29.5 / 16.3 / 6.0, combine…
$44,900
3 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/9
3-room apartment, Brest, Rechitskaya str., 1998 p., 5 / 9 brick, 73.6 / 69.3 / 40.9 / 11.0, …
$67,000
4 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 7/10
4-room apartment, Brest, Suvorov str., 2006 p., 7 / 10 panel, 98.2 / 92.8 / 58.8 / 8.9, bath…
$87,000
1 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/9
Sale of a one-room apartment in Brest, st. Michurina 1822491-room apartment, Brest, st. Mich…
$46,400
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 16/17
3-room apartment, Brest, Krasnoznamennaya str., 2015 p., 16 / 17 g / b frame + block + brick…
$99,000
1 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/16
1-bedroom apartment, Brest, October Revolution St., 2017 p., 1 / 16 block_brick, 43.3 / 40.6…
$56,000
3 room apartment in Abarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Oberovshchina, Pervomaiskaya St., 1984, 5 / 5 brick, 61.1 / 58.7 / 37.5 / …
$24,800
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a two-room apartment in the Kamenetsky district, Vysokoe 1907382-room apartment, Vys…
$9,300
1 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 7/9
1-bedroom apartment, Brest, Skripnikova str., 1994, 7 / 9 brick, 36.8 / 33.6 / 17.9 / 8.6, b…
$46,000
Apartment in Brest, Belarus
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest. 2004 2 floors, basement. General SNB -…
$71,900
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment, Malorita, Lermontov Street, 1966, 5 / 5 brick, 41.3 / 40.5 / 25.6 / 5.5, b…
$11,500
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 6/12
3-room apartment, Brest, October Revolution Street, 2025, 6 / 12 monolith, 81.0 / 79.0 / 45.…
$92,500
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/5
3-room apartment, Brest, Carriernaya str., 2005, 4 / 5 brick, 96.7 / 94.3 / 55.0 / 12.2, bat…
$127,500
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a good 3-room apartment at the address: Brest, str. Career in a brick house 2005 p.…
$62,000
2 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Zhabinka, Zarechnaya Street, 1994, 4 / 5 brick, 47.0 / 47.0 / 31.7 / 5.4, …
$26,300
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/3
Sale of a three-room apartment in Brest, st. Zhukova 1821163-room apartment, Brest, st. Zhuk…
$72,000
Apartment in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Sale of part of a residential building in the Brest district, Cherninsky direction 192689Par…
$27,800
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/4
In Kobrin for sale ready-to-live two-bedroom apartment with modern European renovation.The a…
$47,500
1 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/5
1-bedroom apartment, Brest, Molodogvardeyskaya str., 1997, 3 / 5 panel, 40.9 / 40.9 / 17.0 /…
$41,700
2 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 10/13
2-bedroom apartment, Brest, Moskovskaya Street, 2009, 10 / 13 block, 60.3 / 56.5 / 29.0 / 10…
$76,800
Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

