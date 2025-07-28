Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental flats and apartments in Belarus

5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
123
$600
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Budslaw, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Budslaw, Belarus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/9
📍 Location: windows overlook the pine forest, creating a romantic atmosphere. 🛋️ Descript…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/9
🌟 I will rent a cozy apartment next to the metro Kamennaya Gorka! 🌟 🏡 Ideal housing with r…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/5
A studio apartment is rented in A.G. Lesnoy, Troitskaya, 22!   Looking for a cozy place t…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 9/16
Rented per day/week/month. 1-room apartment with new renovation: Minsk, Savitskogo st. 22, (…
$40
per night
Leave a request
