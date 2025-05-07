Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
7
houses
48
55 properties total found
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Box of a residential house in Brest R-N.1 floor, attic. General.SNB - 132.37 sq.m., total. -…
$90,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Garden house in the Brest district. 1993.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB - 79.5 sq.m, total…
$27,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1963 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 69.1 sq.m., General. - 62…
$47,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Lot 6958. In Chernavchitsky village council, 10 km from Brest, a reconstructed residential b…
$22,900
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 107 m²
Box of a residential house of residential type in the Brest district. 1st floor. General SNB…
$68,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 226 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1995 2nd floor. General.SNB - 362.8 sq.m., total. - 225…
$114,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 207 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 207.1 sq.m. …
$29,900
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 1985 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 68.3 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: m…
$15,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Kamenetsky direction 200306 Residentia…
$95,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Garden house in the Brest district. 1st floor, attic. General SNB - 55.3 sq.m, total. - 53.3…
$19,800
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 2000 1st floor, attic. Total - 91.3 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: …
$13,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2024 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 89.13 sq.m., G…
$59,900
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 49.3 sq.m, total. - 49.3 sq.m. 2…
$17,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 2000 1st floor, attic. Total - 29.5 sq.m. Walls: material …
$19,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Box of a summer house of residential type in Brest district. 2017 1 floor, attic. Total SNB …
$43,500
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2016 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 48.5 sq.m., total.…
$36,500
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 121 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB ~ 198.0 sq.m., total. - 1…
$165,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Residential building in the ecological suburb of Brest. 2021 1st floor. General SNB- 103.6 s…
$170,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 1932 1 floor General.SNB - 40.1 sq.m., Gener…
$35,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1990.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 139.47 sq.m, tot…
$22,900
2 room apartment in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/3
2-bedroom apartment, Sosnovka p., Sosnovaya str., 1970 p., 3 / 3 brick, 49.7 / 49.0 / 30.7 /…
$21,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1968 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 73.6 sq.m., General. - 60…
$39,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1935 1st floor. General.SNB - 64.7 sq.m., total. - 46.5…
$25,000
3 room apartment in Carnaucycy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
3-room apartment, ag. Chernavchitsy, Sikorsky St., 1973, 3/3 panel, 63.0 / 61.2 / 39.8 / 8.6…
$25,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1935 1st floor. General SNB - 34.8 sq.m, total. …
$15,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1998 1st floor. General - 44.5 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: The m…
$31,100
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
Contract number with agency 8579 of 2025-02-17
$122,900
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Box of a garden house in the Brest district. 2020.P. 1st floor. Total.- 50.0 sq.m. 1 room. W…
$69,900
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 1994 1st floor, attic. Total. - 71.5 sq.m.,…
$49,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2022 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 133.0 sq.m., G…
$50,000
Properties features in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
