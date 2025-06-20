Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

apartments
5
houses
6
11 properties total found
House in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
Garden House. 2011 year.p. Maloritsky district. Gas-silicate block / plaster with the textur…
$10,000
House in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1st floor. General SNB- 72.4 sq.m, resident…
$7,500
3 room apartment in Chacislau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
3-bedroom apartment, Ag. Khotislav, Lenin St., 3 / 3, 70.9 / 68.1 / 43.7, bathroom separate,…
$14,500
House in Lachaucy, Belarus
House
Lachaucy, Belarus
Area 75 m²
LOT 5438. On sale is a residential building in the agricultural town of Maloritsky district.…
$4,500
House in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 492 m²
Agro-estate in Maloritsk region. 1960 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 515.3 sq.m., General. - 492.0…
$300,000
3 room apartment in Chacislau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
3-room apartment, Ag. Khotislav, Polesskaya St., 1993, 1/3 panel, 89.5 / 89.5 / 43.0 / 9.1, …
$10,400
1 room apartment in Chacislau, Belarus
1 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a one-room apartment in Maloritsky district, ag. Hotislav 1716131-room apartment, ag…
$12,000
3 room apartment in Chacislau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/3
3-room apartment, Ag. Khotislav, Polesskaya str., 1993, 3/3 panel, 86.6 / 80.6 / 43.2 / 9.1,…
$15,500
2 room apartment in Zamsany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zamsany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of the two-room Apartment in the Maloritsky district and of of Zamshana the 1833802-roo…
$9,500
House in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Maloritsky district, Khotislavsky s/s 190320 House in th…
$9,900
House in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1980 1st floor. General SNB- 71.1 sq.m, tot…
$2,900
