Warehouses for sale in Belarus

Warehouse 244 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Warehouse 244 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 244 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale in one lot!Storage cameras!244.4 square meters (13 chambers 18.8 m, in one row).The wal…
$19,500
Warehouse 436 m² in Slonim, Belarus
Warehouse 436 m²
Slonim, Belarus
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located in the center of the city, electricity, its own TP, in one territory…
$26,000
Warehouse 12 650 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 12 650 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 12 650 m²
Number of floors 5
Project " Electronic Gold " ABOUT THE PROJECT RECONSTRUCTION EASY IN MINSKThe project provid…
$2,10M
Warehouse 345 m² in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Warehouse 345 m²
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse with direct access to the railway and loading ramps for sale! • Ideal location: Th…
$399,000
Warehouse 2 160 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 2 160 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 2 160 m²
Sale of production and warehouse base in Nelidovichi. The following facilities are located o…
$430,000
Warehouse 28 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 28 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale storage room 28.1 sq.m. ( natural lighting ) g. Minsk, Timiryazeva 85 Additionally …
$21,100
Warehouse 608 m² in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 608 m²
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 608 m²
Floor 1/1
Farm for sale in the Berezinsky district. The area of the plot is 219.54 acres.  On the site…
$180,000
Warehouse 286 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Warehouse 286 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a site with capital buildings , located in the Poopoadre: Minskobl.,
$70,000
Warehouse 666 m² in Zaslawye, Belarus
Warehouse 666 m²
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 666 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale are capital buildings for warehouse purposes with an area of: - 664.1 m2; - 668.8 m…
$245,000
Warehouse 1 486 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 1 486 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 486 m²
Number of floors 1
Warehouse complex on Pobedy Street, 31 in Grodno is for sale. Total area is 1486.2 sq.m. Col…
$400,000
Warehouse 1 213 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 213 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 213 m²
Floor 1/2
A building for sale for a warehouse or production in the city of Minsk on Bekhterev Lane, 5.…
Price on request
Warehouse 1 219 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 219 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of warehousesAddress: Minsk, lane. Montazhnikov 4th, 13 Area: 1,218.8 m2 The facility w…
$840,972
Warehouse 842 m² in Krupski, Belarus
Warehouse 842 m²
Krupski, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 842 m²
Floor 1/1
Looking for a reliable place to store or stockpile your valuables? We have a great offer for…
$16,855
Warehouse 8 404 m² in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 8 404 m²
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 8 404 m²
$2,20M
Warehouse 1 353 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 1 353 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 353 m²
Number of floors 2
$350,000
Warehouse 206 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 206 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 206 m²
Floor 1/5
A room of 206.4 m2 is for sale on the ground floor with a separate entrance on Timiryazeva 6…
Price on request
Warehouse 1 516 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 516 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 516 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
$833,690
Warehouse 3 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 3 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 3 m²
Floor 7/26
A warehouse space (storage room) is for sale in one of the most prestigious residential comp…
$5,000
Warehouse in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
Floor 6/9
Selling warehouse premises on Timiryazev 67. There is a choice. Call. Also on sale are a lar…
$5,000
Warehouse 40 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 40 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Floor -1/17
Purpose: administrative premises. Used for storage. Sold as one lot with administrative prem…
$22,700
Warehouse 266 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Warehouse 266 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 266 m²
Floor 1/1
Selling a detached building. He's in a quiet place. Separately fenced territory. There's 220…
$25,000
Warehouse 300 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 300 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For rent a dry warehouse-freezer on the street. Victory, 31 in Grodno. The warehouse area is…
$1,200
Warehouse 300 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Warehouse 300 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse. D. Stankovo, Dzerzhinsky district. 27 km from the Moscow Ring Road. 4 rooms, area…
$150,000
Warehouse 4 336 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 4 336 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 4 336 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
$2,38M
Warehouse 353 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 353 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 353 m²
Floor 1/2
Warehouse heated room with an office block in ownership in the eastern part of the city. Bre…
$140,000
Warehouse 296 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Warehouse 296 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
The production building is located in the city of Borisov, st. General Tolstikova, 2. The …
$99,800
Warehouse in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
Floor 6/6
We sell a room for a warehouse. from 8 to 100 m2. Agency number 22/1-25 dated 2025-02-12
$17,900
Warehouse 159 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 159 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/1
A room with a good repair with a total area of ​​159M2 is sold. The room consists of cabinet…
$358,000
Warehouse 345 m² in Karališčavičy, Belarus
Warehouse 345 m²
Karališčavičy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer you a multifunctional building with an area of ​​345 m., 8 km from the Moscow Ring …
$182,000
Warehouse 516 m² in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 516 m²
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 516 m²
Floor 1/1
The Woodworking Woodwork and Farm, in the village of Bakinovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest d…
$100,000
