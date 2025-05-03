Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Belarus

Minsk
92
Maladzyechna
11
Mahilyow
14
Baranavichy
24
4 443 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Latcanski selski Savet, Belarus
TOP TOP
3 bedroom house
Latcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy two-storey house, located just 11 km from Vitebsk, next to the tourist base of Verasy, …
$61,128
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern house in Raubichy with four bedrooms, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms, fireplace,…
$499,000
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krupica, Belarus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krupica, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is located on a hill, which is marked on maps as a biosphere reserve. Here the hea…
$325,083
Private seller
Languages
Русский
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 12 m²
The house stands on a plot of 1.5 km. from the Minsk Sea in the village of Selets 25 acres i…
$39,000
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Contract number with agency 406 from 2025-05-02
$48,000
House in Shchuchyn, Belarus
House
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale one-storey brick-clad residential building in the city of Shchuchin on the street L…
$35,000
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place in Syroevshchyna. The house is for sale with all the f…
$32,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A fully finished two-storey cottage is for sale (Minsk district, Ekran St.). The area of th…
$57,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale an excellent option for a family: 2-storey 3-bedroom apartment. On the ground floor…
$79,900
House in Pacejkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pacejkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Buy a house near the forest! ❤️ One-storey cozy house among picturesque nature Address: Kopy…
$14,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale two-storey cottage of wooden bars with a land plot of 6 acres. Located in ST "Dream…
$10,900
House in Lanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
House for sale 5 km from Nesvizh! ❤️Cozy and spacious house just 5 km from Nesvizh! Address:…
$14,990
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Cozy brick house for sale in Lida, Klimko St.! Looking for a comfortable home in a great nei…
$44,500
House in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Cozy house with an apple orchard in a picturesque place! ❤️ For sale a cozy single-level log…
$5,700
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in ST "Designer", Molodechensky district, 41 km MKAD, 36 km to Molodec…
$8,000
Cottage in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is a unique country house with its own pond on the site in the ST "Polygraphist"-St…
$115,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Your country dream is waiting for you! For sale 2-storey cottage! Dreaming of a quiet corne…
$27,500
Cottage in Balsavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 129 m²
Cottage with production facilities and residential floor ❤️Your business starts from the rig…
$179,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 473 m²
Your Oasis of Success and Rest ❤️ We present to your attention an exceptional property - a r…
$99,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
For sale a house in a picturesque place, 30 km. from MKAD (Rakovsky S / S). The total area o…
$80,000
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Contract number with agency 407 from 2025-05-02
$12,900
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
2-storey cottage is a cozy dwelling with spacious rooms, large windows, beautiful views of t…
$199,500
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
For sale is a modern country cottage in ST Zaranak near the forest in a very picturesque pla…
$175,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
House with a large plot of 25 acres ❤️ A house with a large plot of 25 acres in the village …
$24,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cuhinicy, Belarus
House
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 147 m²
Lot 8751. Cottage in Tyukhinich. Sign up to see the number in the ad.The house in Tyukhinich…
$109,900
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 239 m²
Are you looking for the perfect house in the suburbs of Minsk? >> Pay attention to this beau…
$500,000
House in Novaa Mys, Belarus
House
Novaa Mys, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale a residential house in the village of Novaya Mysh, Baranovichi district!5 minutes d…
$18,900
House in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious summer house in the garden association Shilino-1. Addr…
$14,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Spacious house with a terrace in the agricultural town of Kolodishchi ❤️A new house in the a…
$179,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 71 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house with a plot in the center of Slutsk! Address: Sl…
$33,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

