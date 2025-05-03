Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Land

Lands for sale in Belarus

631 property total found
Plot of land in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale a beautiful land plot with an area of 8.6 hundred, located in a prestigious cottage…
$75,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mir, Belarus
Plot of land
Mir, Belarus
A land plot of 35 acres is sold for personal subsidiary farming. The plot is privately owned…
$18,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale unfinished house 20 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Brest direction. The house …
$29,900
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
A plot for the construction of a house 1.5 km. from the Minsk Sea in the village of Selets 2…
$39,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Dacha in ST Amkodor-202, Zabolotsky S / s, Smolevichi district, Minsk region, Moscow directi…
$17,500
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale plot 5 acres, in private ownership, 9 km from Moscow, 2 km from Ag. Kolodishchi , M…
$13,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
A land plot is for sale in Shpilki. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Demidovichsky s/s. 2…
$23,500
Leave a request
Plot of land in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
A plot of land for sale in the picturesque village of Dubishche, Uzden district of Minsk reg…
$25,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
I will sell a plot of 8.45 hundred. in the gasified ST "Zvezda" Usyazhsky with / s, 25 minut…
$9,500
Leave a request
Plot of land in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale plot in an excellent location - 20 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Pukhovichi d…
$15,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
A unique place for rest, fresh air, forest hikes and silence! ❤️Country house with spacious …
$8,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Uncompleted preserved capital structure at the foundation stage in Brest. General.SNB - 70.0…
$41,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Imagine a corner of paradise where nature is intertwined with man. In the heart of picturesq…
$20,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Karzuny, Belarus
Plot of land
Karzuny, Belarus
A plot of 0.6805 acres is sold, ideally suitable for the construction of a production-admini…
$70,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
A plot of land in Brest. Communications: gas - centralized (on the street, contributions are…
$65,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
A large plot in ST Solnechnoe-2010.Slutsk direction, 39 km from MKAD, near the village of Tr…
$7,700
Leave a request
Plot of land in Starynki, Belarus
Plot of land
Starynki, Belarus
For sale land area: 0.0999ha, located at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Dz…
$7,900
Leave a request
Plot of land in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Garden section in the Brest district. Communications: GAZ - centralized (on the street, fees…
$17,500
Leave a request
Plot of land in Recycki selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Recycki selski Savet, Belarus
Incorrect, mothballed capital structure at the stage of the foundation in the Kamenetsk dist…
$7,300
Leave a request
Plot of land in Slabada, Belarus
Plot of land
Slabada, Belarus
Area 210 m²
For sale a plot in one of the settlements close to the capital - ag.Sloboda35 km from Moscow…
$21,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
A plot is for sale in the village of Belitsa, just 12 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Sl…
$12,800
Leave a request
Plot of land in Rakitnica, Belarus
Plot of land
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Sale of a site with a foundation in the Zhabinkovsky district, Rakitnitsky s/s 192303 Unfini…
$100,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Znamenka, Belarus
Plot of land
Znamenka, Belarus
House for demolition in the Brest region. 1st floor. General.SNB ~ 45.0 sq.m. Walls: The mat…
$17,500
Leave a request
Plot of land in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
A plot on the banks of Svislocha.Uncompleted preserved capital structure (foundation) is sol…
$55,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Section 10 acres in 38 km from the Moscow Ring Road in S/T Kabachok-2000S/T is located 1.5 k…
$8,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Minsk, Belarus
Plot of land
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
A complex of industrial buildings engaged in warehouses and a hundred on the street is sold.…
$439,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Masevicy, Belarus
Plot of land
Masevicy, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Uncompleted preserved capital structure at the foundation stage in the Maloritsky district. …
$25,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
You are offered a flat and well -groomed plot of 15.37 acres in the agro -town Zhdanovichi. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zaslawye, Belarus
Plot of land
Zaslawye, Belarus
Contract number with the agency 197/18 of 2025-04-17
$46,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Plot of land
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
The plot is for sale next to the forest in Zaranak ST. Large and developed partnership, whic…
$8,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go