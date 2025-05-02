Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Belavezski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Belavezski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
10
houses
3
13 properties total found
House in Belavezski, Belarus
House
Belavezski, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsk district 1989 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 101.3 sq.m., tot…
$50,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Lenin str., 1984 p., 4/4 panel, 55.8 / 53.6 / 29.4 / 9.5,…
$15,600
Leave a request
House in Belavezski, Belarus
House
Belavezski, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1995 2nd floor. General.SNB - 111.4 sq.m., total. …
$24,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
4 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Kamenetsky district. 1984 2nd floor. General.…
$25,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Shkolnaya Street, 1983, 4/4 panel, 54.7 / 52.6 / 29.0 / 9…
$26,800
Leave a request
Apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
Apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Kamenetsky district. 1984 2nd floor. General.…
$25,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/4
Lot 8715. On sale is a spacious three-room apartment on the 1st floor of a 4-storey panel ho…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Belavezski, Belarus
House
Belavezski, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 93.5 sq.m., total. - 93.5…
$49,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/3
Sale of a three-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, ag. Belovezhsky 2006523-room apartmen…
$28,800
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
3-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Shkolnaya str., 1983 p., 1/4 panel, 70.8 / 66.1 / 40.4 / …
$30,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
2-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Parkova Street, 1986, 1/2 panel, 56.9 / 54.8 / 28.4 / 12.…
$16,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
4 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a four-room apartment in Kamenets district, ag. Belovezhsky 2038764-room apartment, …
$35,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
4 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/3
4-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Yakub Kolas str., 1993 p., 3/3 panel, 85.4 / 81.0 / 53.7 …
$38,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Belavezski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go