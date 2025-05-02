Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zhabinka, Belarus

apartments
19
houses
25
44 properties total found
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential house Zhabinkovskoe r-ne. 1st floor. General.SNB - 65.9 sq.m., total. - 61.7 sq.…
$27,000
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 132 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 2007 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 132.3 sq.m., General. - 132…
$65,000
1 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/3
1-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, street 22 of the Congress of the CPSU, 1962 p., 3/3 brick, 30…
$20,000
Apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
Apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Zhabinka. 1953.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 63.…
$20,000
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 67 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 1963 1st floor. General.SNB - 76.4 sq.m., total. - 67.4 s…
$41,500
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Residential building in the city of Zhabinka. 1962 1st floor. General SNB- 67.4 sq.m, total.…
$30,000
3 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/5
3-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, St. Francisk Skaryna, 2012 p., 5 / 5 brick, 80.0 / 74.4 / 45.…
$49,900
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Sale of a house box in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 190070Korobka residential building in…
$84,900
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1987.P. Reconstruction 2007 1st floor. General S…
$46,500
1 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/4
1-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, Titov Street, 1964, 4/4 brick, 30.8 / 30.8 / 18.0 / 6.0, bath…
$23,000
2 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, Zhabinka, Kirov Street, 1971, 4/4 brick, 40.2 / 39.7 / 24.7 / 8.0, combine…
$24,900
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 166 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 2020 1 floor General.SNB - 199.4 sq.m., General. - 165.7 …
$305,000
2 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment, Zhabinka, Zarechnaya str., 1986, 2 / 5 brick, 40.5 / 40.0 / 25.8 / 5.1, ba…
$25,800
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 61 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 1st floor. General.SNB - 85.8 sq.m., General. - 61.4 sq.m…
$49,000
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 147 m²
Residential building in Zhabinka. 2019.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 146.6 sq.m, total.- 146.6 …
$198,000
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 414 m²
Sale of a residential building in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 182726Zhiloy house in Zhab…
$98,000
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Residential building in Zhabinka. 1965 1st floor. General SNB - 91.6 sq.m, total. - 91.6 sq.…
$75,000
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district,. Zhabinka 210135 Residential bu…
$24,000
1 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
1-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, Titov Street, 1991, 4/5 panel, 37.9 / 36.9 / 19.3 / 9.2, bath…
$25,000
2 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Zhabinka, Zarechnaya Street, 1994, 4 / 5 brick, 47.0 / 47.0 / 31.7 / 5.4, …
$26,300
1 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
1-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, Zarechnaya str., 2020, 1 / 5 brick, 43.0 / 40.6 / 19.1 / 10.2…
$41,500
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 177 m²
Sale of a residential building in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 193801Zhiloy house in Zhab…
$114,000
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 146 m²
Sale of a residential building in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 193462Zhiloy house in Zhab…
$87,000
Apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
Apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Zhabinka. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 100…
$62,000
1 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/4
1-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, Titov str., 1973 p., 2/4 brick, 33.2 / 33.2 / 18.5 / 6.9, bat…
$25,000
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 81 m²
An apartment building in Jabinka. 1974 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 93.8 sq.m., General. - 80.7 …
$78,000
2 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/4
2-room apartment, Zhabinka, Youth Street, 1990, 1/4 panel, 57.6 / 55.7 / 30.6 / 9.1, separat…
$32,000
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 267 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 2017 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 277.9 sq.m., total. …
$484,000
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 54 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 1926 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 54.4 sq.m., General. - 54.4…
$10,000
1 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
1-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, Kommunskaya Street, 1987, 5 / 5 brick, 34.2 / 34.2 / 19.1 / 7…
$33,000
