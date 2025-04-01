Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Astromicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

apartments
3
houses
4
7 properties total found
4 room apartment in Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
$19,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Part of a residential building (1/2 share) in Kobrinsky district. Technical. har-ka sold par…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Residential building in Kobrinsky district. 1985 1st floor. General SNB- 82.4 sq.m, total.- …
$27,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Sale of an apartment in a blocked house in the Kobrin district, Ostromichsky s/s 180006Kvart…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1977 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 55.9 sq.m., Gener…
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrinsky district, Ostromichsky s/s 201336Zhila house…
$19,000
Leave a request
House in Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
The unauthorized construction is sold by a mothballed garden house in the village of Boliest…
$6,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes