Monthly rent of shops in Belarus

Minsk
293
Hrodna
7
Vitsebsk Region
3
Minsk Region
24
367 properties total found
Shop 95 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Rent a multifunctional (office, showroom, services) room with a total area of 95.2 sq.m. on …
Price on request
Shop 47 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 47 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
A retail space with an area of 46.7m2 is rented on the first floor, at the entrance to the m…
Price on request
Shop 61 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 61 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Room 60.5 sq.m. on the street Bumazhkova 37A.First floor of the apartment building.The cost …
$457
per month
Shop 271 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 271 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 271 m²
Floor 1
Rent a multifunctional (shopping, office, services) room with a total area of 271.4 m2 on In…
Price on request
Shop 122 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 122 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/9
Rental of a commercial space with a separate entrance (122.4 m2), Rafieva Street, 52Spacious…
$2,071
per month
Shop 24 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 24 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises with an area of 23.6m2 are rented on the first floor of the building of …
Price on request
Shop 113 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 113 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 113 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises are rented at Turovskogo street,4 area 113.3m2Location:-Highly populated…
Price on request
Shop 1 477 m² in Pinsk, Belarus
Shop 1 477 m²
Pinsk, Belarus
Area 1 477 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent Object status - Trading Address: Pinsk, Krasnoarmeyskaya, 18k Square: 1 477.3 m2 Re…
$5,482
per month
Shop 50 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 50 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Rent of the premises (trading, office, showroom, services, catering) with a total area of ​​…
Price on request
Shop 166 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 166 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 166 m²
An administrative premise with an area of 158.9 m2 is rented on 15 Belorusskaya Street.First…
Price on request
Shop 124 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 124 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Floor 1
Rent of commercial premises on the Ave. Pravda 1. 10 EUR / m2 without VAT, 123.9 m2. 1st flo…
Price on request
Shop 1 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 1 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 m²
Floor 1/9
First floor, convenient access for unloading, sales area 80 sq.m., two warehouses, two offic…
Price on request
Shop 14 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 14 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 14 m²
Floor 1/9
A trading room is leased in the Lebyazhi area! are you looking for an ideal place for your…
Price on request
Shop 155 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 155 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 11
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent a retail space of 166.4 sq. m., located at the address: Minsk, Bogdanovicha St. 27T…
Price on request
Shop 258 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 258 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 258 m²
Floor 1
A commercial rental in the area of ​​Vulka of the city of Brest with a total area of ​​258.3…
Price on request
Shop 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Shop 987 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 987 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 987 m²
Floor 1/12
We offer you a multifunctional room located at the address: Minsk, Winners Avenue, 17. We do…
$20,042
per month
Shop 30 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 30 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Retail space for rent in the new modern shopping center "Novamall". Ground floor: 35 sq.m. (…
Price on request
Shop 14 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 14 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 14 m²
Floor 1/3
Comfortable office space is located on the 1st floor of the administration building and is s…
Price on request
Shop 124 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 124 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Floor 1
Rental of retail space in the shopping center «GreenTime» Address: g. Minsk, st. Rudobelskay…
Price on request
Shop 116 m² in Pokrasava, Belarus
Shop 116 m²
Pokrasava, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for rent a store 16 km from the city of Slutsk in the village of Pokrashevo near th…
Price on request
Shop 320 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 320 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Floor 1
Location: is located on the ground floor of the modern shopping complex "Goodwil". In the im…
Price on request
Shop 27 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 27 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/7
Renting of retail space in the modern new multifunctional BC on the Prospekt of the winners.…
$945
per month
Shop 150 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 150 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
The isolated part of the room with a total area of ​​150 m2 is leased, located on the ground…
Price on request
Shop 116 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 116 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/9
Welcome to the world of opportunities and success!  a modern room with huge potential in th…
$1,157
per month
Shop 68 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 68 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/9
An administrative and commercial premise with an area of 68.2 sq.m. is rented in the Levada …
Price on request
Shop 58 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 58 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/25
We offer for rent a commercial premises, 57.9 m2, located in the building of an apartment bu…
$1,690
per month
Shop 41 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 41 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/25
Light room 41.4 sq.m. On the 2nd floor of the 25-storey building "Stradivari" LCD "Mayak Min…
$609
per month
Shop 77 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 77 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 77 m²
Floor 1
Lease of premises Prosp. Winners 63B. 76.9m2 with VAT, 35-40 EUR/m2 with VAT. Room on the 1s…
Price on request
Shop 11 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 11 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 11 m²
Trade rooms are rented out. Location: located on the first and second floors of the modern …
Price on request
