Restaurants for sale in Belarus

Minsk
22
Minsk Region
15
Brest
3
Brest Region
4
49 properties total found
Restaurant 588 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 588 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 588 m²
Number of floors 2
Description of the building • Material: frame building, brick walls   • The building…
$200,000
Restaurant 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale premises at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room …
Price on request
Restaurant 389 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Restaurant 389 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 389 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a ready-made business - a functioning cafe. Lively place. Fully equipped, banque…
$95,000
Restaurant 57 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 57 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/7
For sale is a ready-made business - cafe "Uley" in the residential complex "Mayak Minska" in…
$45,000
Restaurant 103 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 103 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/4
Administrative premises for sale at 9 Zybitskaya StreetThere is a private entrance through a…
$250,000
Restaurant 263 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Restaurant 263 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 263 m²
Floor 1/2
Building for sale in the sleeping area in the city. Zhodino at the address: Rokossovsky str.…
$150,000
Restaurant 217 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 217 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for sale a shopping facility of 217 m2. Located in the city center near the shoppin…
$434,000
Restaurant 69 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 69 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
Cafe - a bar with equipment and furniture in ownership in the Kovalevo area of Brest with a …
$120,000
Restaurant 99 m² in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 99 m²
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale conveniently located building specialized for catering (roadside cafe) with its par…
$53,000
Restaurant 133 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 133 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/11
We offer the purchase of commercial premises for Kirov 2! a commercial premises with the…
$820,000
Restaurant 309 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Restaurant 309 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/2
Commercial premises 309 m2 for catering in a shopping center! Zhodino, Kalinovskogo str., 13…
$205,000
Restaurant 232 m² in Aziory, Belarus
Restaurant 232 m²
Aziory, Belarus
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer a ready-made business in the center of the agro-town Ozhery, pl. Lenin, 15. The tot…
$69,000
Restaurant 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Restaurant 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
We bring to your attention a separate building located at: Minsk district, Zhdanovichsky s/s…
$700,000
Restaurant 800 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 800 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern club/restaurant/bistro in the center of Frunze district near the metro! Viber, Whatsa…
$350,000
Restaurant 415 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 415 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 415 m²
Floor 1/9
The room under the catering room in the new BC "Forum Plaza" d. Minsk, per. Kozlova, 25 Tota…
$747,180
Restaurant 117 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Restaurant 117 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a detached building of a cafe in the city of Smolevichi - not far from the cente…
$90,000
Restaurant 84 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 84 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
Already on sale! Have time to buy profitable commercial premises in Minsk, LCD "Minsk World"…
$174,700
Restaurant 30 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 30 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/6
Sale of premises in the BC “Timiryazeva, 121/4” with the tenant! The description of the pr…
Price on request
Restaurant 133 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 133 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 9
Multifunctional premises for sale in a busy location in the center of the Uruchye microdistr…
$246,605
Restaurant 189 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 189 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/11
We offer the purchase of commercial premises for Kirov 2! a commercial room with the ten…
$685,000
Restaurant 92 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 92 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a store building with an area of ​​92.1 m2, located at the address: Minsk distri…
$85,000
Restaurant 125 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 125 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/14
Two adjacent premises are sold without finishing in the Soviet district. The total area of ​…
Price on request
Restaurant 124 m² in Brest, Belarus
Restaurant 124 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
Cafe property in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of ​​124.4 sq.m. Lo…
$140,000
Restaurant 174 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Restaurant 174 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale is a premise on the 1st floor with an area of ​​174 m2 in Gomel, Ilyicha Street 57!…
$125,000
Restaurant 291 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 291 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 10
$160,000
Restaurant 133 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 133 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/11
We offer the purchase of commercial premises for Kirov 2! a commercial premises with the…
$820,000
Restaurant 138 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Restaurant 138 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/4
A cozy and profitable cafe in the city center is for sale (Komsomolskaya St. 16). 40 seats, …
$82,233
Restaurant 220 m² in Staraa Metca, Belarus
Restaurant 220 m²
Staraa Metca, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a building for public catering (canteen) in the village of Staraya Metcha. Total…
$6,900
Restaurant 1 720 m² in Akolica, Belarus
Restaurant 1 720 m²
Akolica, Belarus
Area 1 720 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a unique hotel complex with a restaurant, a SPA complex, a French and Italian ba…
$1,50M
Restaurant 189 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 189 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/11
We offer the purchase of commercial premises for Kirov 2! a commercial room with the ten…
$685,000
