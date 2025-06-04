Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Belarus

Minsk Region
3
Hrodna Region
3
6 properties total found
Hotel 784 m² in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Hotel 784 m²
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 784 m²
Unique offer in the real estate market! Exclusive agricultural estate in D. Gorodishche. For…
$990,000

Hotel 1 563 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Hotel 1 563 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 563 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel complex at the address Grodno, Sovetskikh Pogranichnikov Street. The unfinis…
Price on request

Hotel 3 500 m² in Bobr, Belarus
Hotel 3 500 m²
Bobr, Belarus
Area 3 500 m²
The existing suburban family complex « Beaver Resort » 6 hectares ( rental ), the area of bu…
$659,794

Hotel 3 350 m² in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Hotel 3 350 m²
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 3 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Name of sanatorium-profilers.   The year of construction – 1982. The total area – 3…
$1,10M

Hotel 747 m² in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Hotel 747 m²
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 747 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique commercial building is sold in the village of Koshevniki. The total area of ​​the …
$200,000

Hotel 814 m² in Navahrudak, Belarus
Hotel 814 m²
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 814 m²
Number of floors 3
Building for hotel, restaurant, museum in NovogrudokWe sell a historic building of a hotel a…
$290,000


