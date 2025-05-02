Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
14
14 properties total found
House in Mazury, Belarus
House
Mazury, Belarus
Area 79 m²
A single-apartment residential building is for sale in the nearest suburb of Kobrin (Mazuri)…
$33,500
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrinsky district, Khidrinsky s/s 160565Zhila house 2…
$90,000
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Residential building in Kobrinsky district. 2020.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 177.5 sq.m, tota…
$186,000
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 11 m²
Garden house in Kobrinsky district. 2006 1st floor. General. - 10.7 sq.m. Room 1. Walls: mat…
$8,100
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 181 m²
Residential building in Kobrinsky district. 2024 1st floor. General SNB- 217.3 sq.m, total.-…
$80,000
House in Pyeski, Belarus
House
Pyeski, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Offered for sale dacha in the suburbs of Kobrin on the highway M1 towards Brest (Peski 4 km …
$16,000
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 214 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1997 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 230.4 sq.m…
$80,000
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
A box of an apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2019 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 112.3 sq…
$21,000
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 151 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2019 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 260.2 sq.m…
$83,000
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1970 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 45.5 sq.m., Gener…
$10,500
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1946 1 floor General.SNB - 57.6 sq.m., General.…
$20,700
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
It is proposed for sale a solid wooden residential building in the village of Gaikovka Kobri…
$21,500
Cottage in Mazury, Belarus
Cottage
Mazury, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Offered for sale a comfortable residential house in the suburbs of Kobrin (Mazuri). The hous…
$80,000
House in Patryki, Belarus
House
Patryki, Belarus
Area 214 m²
In Kobrinsky district, D.Patrici, a two-storey house built in 1997 is for sale.SNB 230.4 sq.…
$80,000
