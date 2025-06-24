Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

apartments
3
houses
5
8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Kamenyuki, st. Pushchanskaya, 1965.p., 2/2 brick, 45.2 / 44.2 / 3…
$19,100
House in Kamieniuki, Belarus
House
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Area 138 m²
The agricultural sector in the Kamenetsk district. 1946.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 14…
$180,000
House in Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Sale of a house for finishing in the Kamenetsky district, Kamenyuk s/s 172418A house for fin…
$190,000
3 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a three-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, ag. Kamenyuki 1923643-room apartment,…
$23,200
House in Kamieniuki, Belarus
House
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 2017 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 179.9 sq.m., General…
$130,000
2 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
2-bedroom apartment, Ag. Kamenyuki, Border Street, 1949 p., 1/2 tree, 76.3 / 50.8 / 32.8 / 9…
$19,600
House in Kamieniuki, Belarus
House
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Lot 6221. Attention! A unique offer! Sale in connection with moving to another country. The …
$180,000
House in Kamieniuki, Belarus
House
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Lot 8096. Sale of a house in Bialowieza Forest. Call for more detailed information The price…
$120,000
