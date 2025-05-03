Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Belarus

Minsk
33
Mahilyow
5
Mahilyow Region
7
Vitsebsk Region
31
462 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern house in Raubichy with four bedrooms, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms, fireplace,…
$499,000
Cottage in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is a unique country house with its own pond on the site in the ST "Polygraphist"-St…
$115,000
Cottage in Balsavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 129 m²
Cottage with production facilities and residential floor ❤️Your business starts from the rig…
$179,000
Cottage in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 473 m²
Your Oasis of Success and Rest ❤️ We present to your attention an exceptional property - a r…
$99,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
2-storey cottage is a cozy dwelling with spacious rooms, large windows, beautiful views of t…
$199,500
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
For sale is a modern country cottage in ST Zaranak near the forest in a very picturesque pla…
$175,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Spacious house with a terrace in the agricultural town of Kolodishchi ❤️A new house in the a…
$179,500
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Cottage in a picturesque location ❤️ Cozy cottage in the picturesque village of Dubnica, loc…
$94,900
Cottage in Lahojsk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 258 m²
Spacious home for life, business and leisure ❤️Big house by the lake: for a large family, re…
$194,900
Cottage in Rudna, Belarus
Cottage
Rudna, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Modern cottage 38 km from Minsk.- A landscaped plot of 14.96 acres, fully fenced, form of ow…
$93,900
Cottage in Uzda, Belarus
Cottage
Uzda, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Enjoy the harmony of nature and the refined comfort of country life in this unique cottage l…
$165,000
Cottage in Cudzenicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale is an exclusive unique cottage with a "Spa-complex" of premium class 100% readiness…
Price on request
Cottage in Akcabrski, Belarus
Cottage
Akcabrski, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house has central sewerage, heated floors, roof of metal roof, walls of gas silicate blo…
$110,000
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale a new modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture prestigious cottage vi…
$165,000
Cottage in Babinichy, Belarus
Cottage
Babinichy, Belarus
Area 200 m²
House level 2, walls - block, roof - metal tiles, year of construction 2021, internal area o…
$80,000
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Cozy house with a bath in the forest - only 27 km from Moscow!About the house:✔Spacious two-…
$155,900
Cottage in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 632 m²
For sale cottage in Bilev on the street. Republican. Total area of 632 sq.m. The plot is 15 …
$89,000
Cottage in Baranavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 418 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale an elite three-level brick cottage for a comfortable life. The cottage is located i…
$143,000
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 230 m²
Stylish country house! The village of Yukhnovka (modern cottage village) is located at a dis…
$200,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 632 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious comfortable cottage in a picturesque place of D. Gubic…
$690,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 547 m²
Offered for sale cottage in the village of Laporovichi - an elite village of Minsk district,…
$269,000
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 202 m²
We will help you to sell and exchange your property for the purchase of this cottage==Can be…
$179,000
Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
A special offer for those who appreciate clean air, silence and living in harmony with natur…
$67,900
Cottage in Rabun, Belarus
Cottage
Rabun, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Spacious and modern residential house for sale in the village of Rabun on the banks of the V…
$130,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 373 m²
I sell a large house - Castle, 3 floors in 2 levels. Near the central street of Orsha, Belar…
$120,000
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
Stylish modern cottage with a land plot of 20 acres per.Bird (Khatezhino), st.Field, Grodno …
$150,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 323 m²
Nice cottage, close nature, good price! ❤️ For sale a cozy, warm brick cottage with an area …
$154,990
Cottage in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage
Vozera, Belarus
Area 179 m²
We present to your attention an exceptional offer - a house in the agro-town of Lake, locate…
$110,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 462 m²
For sale a new exclusive modern cottage adjacent to the forest with a premium-class swimming…
Price on request
Cottage in Akolica, Belarus
Cottage
Akolica, Belarus
Area 1 720 m²
For sale a new elite unique country mansion of premium class in the prestigious cottage vill…
$1,50M
