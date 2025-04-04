Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Voucynski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1946 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 81.4 sq.m., t…
$34,000
Leave a request
House in Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1976 1st floor. General SNB- 61.8 sq.m, tota…
$12,000
Leave a request
House in Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1973.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 50.8 sq.m, t…
$4,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes