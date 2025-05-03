Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Belarus

Minsk
454
Hrodna
5
Minsk Region
31
Brest
20
521 property total found
Office 48 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 48 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 48 m²
We rent an office in the central part of the city with developed infrastructure, located on …
Price on request
Office 112 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 112 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/6
Office space is rented in the business center at 9, 111.7m2.The business center is located i…
$1,066
per month
Office 272 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 272 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 272 m²
Floor 5
An office block is rented in the BC on 11A Zhukovsky Street, with an area of 272.2 m2.Fifth …
Price on request
Office 273 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 273 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 273 m²
Floor 6/7
Rental of an office block in the BC on 11A Zhukovsky Street, with an area of 273 m2.The offi…
Price on request
Office 26 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 26 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3
An office space with a total area of 26.2 m2 is rented, located on the third floor of the Te…
Price on request
Office 17 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 17 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 3/4
Office rooms of office type on the street are offered for rent. Engineering 12 (departure fr…
Price on request
Office 19 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 19 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
Renting of the premises of the Ukrainian ul. The 1st floor of the residential building. 18.…
Price on request
Office 423 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 423 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 423 m²
Floor 3/3
Office in the business center "Green Plaza" in the center of Minsk! The office has undergone…
Price on request
Office 323 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 323 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 323 m²
Floor 1/12
Rental of commercial and administrative premises in a convenient locationAddress: Minsk, Bog…
Price on request
Office 30 m² in Aresniki, Belarus
Office 30 m²
Aresniki, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Rent: Your ideal business companion! ❤️ Two unique premises and a playground are rented out!…
Price on request
Office 150 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 150 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 150 m²
Floor 7/23
Office space for rent on the 7th floor of the business center at 67 Timiryazev Street. The a…
$1,279
per month
Office 166 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 166 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/16
Rent of premises of 165.5 square meters, located on the first floor of the 16-story business…
Price on request
Office 27 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 27 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/3
In the Administrative building, a room of 27 square meters is rented. The purpose is multifu…
Price on request
Office 117 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 117 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 5/7
Are you looking for an ideal place for your business? We have an excellent offer! excellen…
$1,189
per month
Office 423 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 423 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 423 m²
Floor 3/7
We bring to your attention an office room with an area of ​​422.8 sq.m, located at: Minsk, s…
$3,000
per month
Office 90 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 90 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
We rent offices located in a multifunctional complex at. Minsk, st. Pritytsky, d. 2, k. 3. …
$11
per month
Office 374 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 374 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 374 m²
Floor 4
25 Kupala Street office rent. 374.2m2, 12000r with VAT. 4th floor. The city center, develope…
$3,655
per month
Office 311 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 311 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 311 m²
Floor 4/8
Rent office space with a total area of 311.3 m2 in the new business center on Winners Avenue…
Price on request
Office 188 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 188 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 188 m²
Floor 4
Rent of office space in the new multifunctional complex CENTROPOL near Independence Square. …
$1,128
per month
Office 182 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 182 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/2
The commercial premises are located on the 1st floor of the administrative building in the v…
Price on request
Office 295 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 295 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 295 m²
Floor 1
We offer office and administrative premises in Pervomaysky district on Kaliningrad Lane, 8. …
$2,660
per month
Office 12 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 12 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/1
Administrative premises for rent in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (R - N Rechitsa…
Price on request
Office 140 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 140 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
Administrative premises for rent in the area of Graevka city of Brest with a total area of 1…
Price on request
Office 9 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 9 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 9 m²
Floor 1/1
A cabinet, administrative, is rented, with an area of ​​14.3M2, on the Academic St.   6. is…
Price on request
Office 40 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 40 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
The administrative premises are rented in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total…
Price on request
Office 190 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 190 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 190 m²
Floor 2/4
Office space for rent 190 m2 at the address: Komsomolskaya, 3. Central district, convenient …
Price on request
Office 180 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 180 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Floor 7/8
Rent an office in the BC "Ocean" on Dzerzhinsky 3B. 180.4 m2, 35 rubles / m2 VAT 0%.Availabi…
Price on request
Office 20 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 20 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/10
Rent of a multifunctional premises Address: Minsk, st. K. Chornoy, 25 Square: 100 - 150 m2…
Price on request
Office 127 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 127 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 17
A retail space of 126.7 m2 with 2 separate entrances is rented. Located in the basement of a…
$1,270
per month
Office 43 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 43 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
Office premises with an area of ​​40.5;   42.7 and 52.5 The offices are located on the 2n…
$8
per month
