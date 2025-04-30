Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Baranavichy
24
Brest
285
Muhavecki selski Savet
173
Matykalski selski Savet
63
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
1 134 properties total found
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 72 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 1999 1st floor. General.SNB - 72.1 sq.m., General. - 72.1 s…
$31,900
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
A cottage of residential type in the Brest region. 2016 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 100.…
$67,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 17 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 2018 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 21.7 sq.m, total. - 17.1 sq.m. …
$27,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
A box of a country house of residential type in the Brest region. 1st floor. General. - 118.…
$51,500
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Lot 8650. A house in the Gershona neighborhood. Call for more information Our customers do n…
$67,000
Leave a request
House in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
House
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale is a box of one-storey residential building (NKZS, conservation - 2022, readiness -…
$32,500
Leave a request
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Box of a garden house in the Brest district. 1st floor. Total.- 15.9 sq.m. Walls: Material -…
$6,500
Leave a request
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 46 m²
In Kobrin, a house is for sale, located on Lenin Street, built in 1949, in 2023 the house wa…
$26,800
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2011 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 229.0 sq.m., General. - 1…
$199,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Kamyanyets, Belarus
5 room house
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Lot 6394. Looking for a good investment in tourism that is not affected by external factors?…
$360,000
Leave a request
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 1985 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 68.3 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: m…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Lot 8537. Stylish house in ST near D. SkokieCall for more detailed informationOur customers …
$74,900
Leave a request
House in Znamenka, Belarus
House
Znamenka, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1972 1 floor General.SNB - 55.9 sq.m., General. - 46.9 …
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 233 m²
Residential building in Brest district. 2 floors, attic. Total SNB - 253.6 sq.m, total. - 23…
$82,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 216.4 sq.m., total. - 2…
$148,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
Garden house in Brest p - not. 2011 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 31.6 sq.m, total. - 31.6 sq.…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Kobrin district, Divinsky s/s 190736Zhila house in the K…
$5,900
Leave a request
House in Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Sale of a site with a foundation in the Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinkovsky s/s 162946Inflat…
$37,000
Leave a request
House in Hvoznicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hvoznicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1968 1st floor. General SNB- 77.3 sq.m, tot…
$35,500
Leave a request
House in Znamenka, Belarus
House
Znamenka, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1960 Reconstruction 2011 1 floor General.SNB - 51.2 sq.…
$36,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1991 1st floor, attic. General. - 30.3 sq.m. 2 rooms. Wall…
$25,800
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 166 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 2020 1 floor General.SNB - 199.4 sq.m., General. - 165.7 …
$305,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2022 1st floor. General. - 74.0 sq.m., 3 ro…
$93,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 300 m²
An apartment building in Brest. 2006 2nd floor. General.SNB - 551.2 sq.m., total. - 299.5 sq…
$260,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 113 m²
Residential building in Brest. 1990.P. 1st floor, attic, basement. General SNB- 179.6 sq.m, …
$92,000
Leave a request
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Zhabinkovskoye direction 183227Zhiloy …
$95,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
A box of a country house of residential type in the Brest region. 2022 1st floor, attic. Gen…
$43,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2024 1 floor, 4 rooms. SNB - 109.0 sq.m., t…
$75,500
Leave a request
House in Zabinkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 98 m²
A box of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsk district. 2022 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 1…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 187 m²
Sale of a box house in Brest, BEREZOVKA 200133Korobka residential building in Brest. 2015 g.…
$75,000
Leave a request

Property types in Brest Region

cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go