Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vidamlanski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
4
houses
6
10 properties total found
House in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1962 1st floor. General SNB- 63.3 sq.m, tota…
$24,000
Leave a request
House in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
The house for clean finishing in Kamenetsky district. 2024 p. 1 floor. General.SNB - 98.1 sq…
$89,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vidamla, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vidamla, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, Ag. Vidomlya, Shkolnaya str., 1982, 2 / 2 panel, 70.7 / 67.2 / 44.3 / 8.2,…
$22,700
Leave a request
House in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1963 1st floor. General.SNB - 76.9 sq.m., total. -…
$27,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vidamla, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vidamla, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/2
1-bedroom apartment, Ag. Vidomlya, Shkolnaya str., 1975, 2/2 panel, 34.6 / 33.3 / 17.2 / 6.6…
$14,000
Leave a request
House in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kamenetsky district, Vidomlyansky s/s 181623Zhila hous…
$87,000
Leave a request
House in Turna Valikaa, Belarus
House
Turna Valikaa, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1975 1 floor General.SNB - 56.0 sq.m., General. - …
$23,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Apartment in a blocked house in Kamenetsky district. 2 floors. SNB - 160.0 sq.m., total. - 1…
$27,000
Leave a request
House in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsk district 1998 p. 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 155.2 sq.m., …
$49,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/3
2 bedroom apartment, p. Priozersky, 1968, 3/3 brick, 41.9 / 41.2 / 27.4 / 6.4, combined bath…
$19,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go