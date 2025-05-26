Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Belarus

43 properties total found
Investment 5 650 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 5 650 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 5 650 m²
We offer a land plot -1936 m2 for the construction of a project in the prestigious embassy d…
$1,94M
Investment 2 094 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 2 094 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 2 094 m²
$5,70M
Investment 12 114 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 12 114 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 12 114 m²
Investment property with commercial buildings and land is sold.Purpose: 1. administrative bu…
$2,28M
Investment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
For sale a plot for development in the Adazh region near small Baltezers. The property is su…
$1,71M
Investment 250 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 250 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Type of land use - land for mixed development, which is allowed to build a building with a m…
$336,208
Investment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Land for mixed development with a residential function (J), the primary use of land is a mul…
$740,798
Investment 1 289 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 1 289 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 1 289 m²
We offer to purchase real estate - a plot of land with a building located on it (former ware…
$307,716
Investment 151 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 151 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 151 m²
Commercial premises are for sale in the center of Riga, opposite the Vermansk Park, in close…
$626,829
Investment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Real estate for sale in Dreiliņi, which consists of 2 properties (land plots):Area of the ob…
$1,37M
Investment 672 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 672 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 672 m²
We offer for sale commercial premises in an exclusive location with a total area of 672.1 m2…
$2,62M
Investment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
We sell plots of land in Marupa for the construction of a village of row houses!The project …
$550,617
Investment 4 670 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 4 670 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 4 670 m²
A warehouse building with an office on the street. Catlacalna area of 4670 sq. of which ware…
$2,05M
Investment 69 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 69 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Commercial premises in Old Riga are sold and rented on the street. Glaring. Gleznotayu pedes…
$287,202
Investment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
The property, ready for construction, is located on the left bank of the Daugava in close pr…
$6,41M
Investment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
We offer to purchase 4.12 hectares of land in the Marup region, near Riga airport.The proper…
$683,814
Investment 35 000 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 35 000 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 35 000 m²
We offer to purchase a large industrial facility near the center of Riga (R-on Rumbula). Are…
$3,01M
Investment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
We offer to purchase a land plot in the city center, conveniently located in the quarter bet…
$6,27M
Investment 150 258 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 150 258 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 150 258 m²
We sell a plot of land in the Olaine area, near the residential village of Grenes. Allowed u…
$856,237
Investment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Shopping room with a tenant in the heart of the city. Nice passability.2-storey roomYield 5.…
$1,94M
Investment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
We're selling land in Kipsala. The property is located in the immediate vicinity of the cent…
$418,266
Investment 167 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 167 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 167 m²
We offer to purchase commercial premises in the heart of the city - Marias Street.The buildi…
$604,035
Investment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
We offer to purchase a land plot with an area of 3.8043 hectares, located on the highway E67…
$1,08M
Investment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
We offer to buy a great site for your business! The site is located in Kekawa, 2.5 km from t…
$512,860
Investment 2 469 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 2 469 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 2 469 m²
On the 4 floors of the building there are office spaces, conference rooms, bathrooms; on the…
$2,85M
Investment 8 000 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 8 000 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 8 000 m²
A part of the investment object with a commercial building and a land plot at the address ul…
$1,37M
Investment 990 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 990 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 990 m²
A new warehouse that is currently under construction. It is also possible to buy separate pa…
$786,386
Investment 106 560 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 106 560 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 106 560 m²
We sell a plot of land in the Olaine area, near the residential village of Grenes. Allowed u…
$607,227
Investment 377 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 377 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 377 m²
Spacious commercial room of modern layout, with panoramic showcases, is located on one of th…
$1,50M
Investment 1 551 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment 1 551 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 1 551 m²
The site is located in an exclusive picturesque place in Riga - on Kipsala, in the immediate…
$313,415
Investment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Investment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Exclusive offer in the Latvian real estate market - investment offer 3 km from the center of…
$2,71M
