Residential properties for sale in Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Viarchovicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viarchovicy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
2-room apartment, Verkhovichi, Sovetskaya St., 1947, 1/2 timber, 60.6 / 60.6 / 38.3 / 6.9, s…
$13,900
House in Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1 floor. 1973 p. General.SNB - 65.8 sq.m., General…
$8,000
House in Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Box of a residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 2020.P. 1st floor, attic. Total. SN…
$15,000
