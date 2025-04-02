Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Aziacki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Aziacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Zhabinkovsky district, Ozyatsky s/s 182773Zhila house in…
$11,000
House in Aziacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 1956 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 54.2 sq.m., Gener…
$14,000
Apartment in Aziacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Aziacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 2 floors, basement…
$23,000
House in Aziacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 50.7 sq.m., General. -…
$15,000
House in Aziacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 1959 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 71.2 sq.m., Gener…
$15,300
Properties features in Aziacki sielski Saviet, Belarus

