  2. Belarus
  3. Commercial
  4. Established business

Business for Sale in Belarus

Minsk
5
Hrodna
5
Hrodna Region
5
11 properties total found
Established business 1 480 m² in Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Established business 1 480 m²
Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 480 m²
The tourist complex "Khatki" is located in the unique landscape reserve "Stronga" (translate…
$550,000
Established business 156 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Established business 156 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a ready-made business - premium class beauty salon "Monroe". The salon was opene…
Price on request
Established business 17 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Established business 17 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
Number of floors 23
Продаются машино-места в подземном паркинге многоквартирного жилого дома по адресу: г. Минск…
$26,620
Established business 1 567 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Established business 1 567 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 567 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,17M
Established business 14 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Established business 14 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 14 m²
Number of floors 3
A car place in the new covered parking at the address, ul. Prutsk 111 is located on the 3rd …
$8,000
Established business 1 033 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Established business 1 033 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 17
Area 1 033 m²
Number of floors 3
Acting   Business is one of the best educational centers in the Republic of Belarus. the b…
$600,000
Established business 91 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Established business 91 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
A finished business in blacksmithing is sold on the street. Suvorova, 147 In Grodno with all…
$52,500
Established business 51 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Established business 51 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a ready-made business - a confectionery store in one of the fastest growing area…
$8,000
Established business 6 717 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Established business 6 717 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 6 717 m²
We offer a unique opportunity to purchase an existing parking lot of road transport on Karby…
$282,668
Established business 11 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Established business 11 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 11 m²
Number of floors 4
$4,400
Established business 1 134 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Established business 1 134 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 134 m²
Number of floors 2
$680,000
Property types in Belarus

сommercial property
restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
investment properties
warehouses
shops
