Residential properties for sale in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus

House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 79 m²
$113,900
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 111 m²
A box of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsk district. 2021 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 1…
$55,000
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 2014.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 28…
$69,000
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 311 m²
House for finishing in the Zhabinkovsky district. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 311.07 sq.m…
$99,000
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
$78,000
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 198 m²
Sale of a box of a house in the Zhabinkovsky district, Rakitnitsky s/s 20254Korobka resident…
$21,000
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Box of a residential house of residential type in the Zhabinkovsky district. 2019.P. 1st flo…
$75,000
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 81 m²
A box of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsk district. 2023 1st floor, attic. General.…
$94,900
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 122 m²
A box of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsk district. 2022 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 1…
$53,000
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
$125,000
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 343 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 2019.P. 2 floors. General SNB- 480.6 sq.m…
$530,000
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 386 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 2013 year.p. 2 floors. Total.SNB - 519.1 …
$198,000
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district, Rakitnitsky s/s 182496Zhila hou…
$38,000
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 1944.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 44.9 sq.m…
$17,000
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 1920.P. 1st floor. General SNB -36.0 sq.m…
$15,500
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
A house. 1958 Zhabinkovskiy district. Construction timber / basalt and mineral wool / block …
$65,000
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 1946, reconstruction 2023 1 floor. General.SNB …
$15,500
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 177 m²
Sale of a house box in Zhabinkovsky district, Rakitnitsky s/s 172462Korobka residential buil…
$62,000
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
$105,000
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Residential building. 2008 p. Zhabinkovsky district. Gas-silicate block / foam / plaster " b…
$120,000
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 1988 1 floor General.SNB - 36.9 sq.m., General.…
$29,900
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 107 m²
Sale of a box of a house in the Zhabinkovsky district, Rakitnitsky s/s 181130 Korobka reside…
$56,500
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
A box of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsk district. 2018 p. 1 floor General.SNB ~ 1…
$49,500
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 226 m²
Lot 8048. Call for more detailed informationOur customers do not pay for agency services. Wh…
$129,000
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Sale of a house box in Zhabinkovsky district, Rakitnitsky s/s 200037Korobka residential buil…
$38,000
