House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 29.8 sq.m., General. - 29.8 sq…
$6,800
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1976 1 floor General.SNB - 74.5 sq.m., General…
$11,000
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Lot 7251 Call for more detailed information Modern cottage on a good plot in the forest near…
$39,900
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1985 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 52.4 sq.m. 2 rooms. Wal…
$20,000
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1990.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 66.7 sq.m, …
$10,500
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Garden house in the Maloritsky district. 1984 1st floor, attic, basement. Total.- 56.5 sq.m.…
$6,000
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1989 1st floor General.SNB - 32.8 sq.m., Gener…
$8,900
House in Masevicy, Belarus
House
Masevicy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1953.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 58.9 sq.m, total…
$13,500
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Description: Residential house in Maloritsk region. 1920 Reconstruction 1980 1 floor General…
$14,500
