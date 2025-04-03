Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Oltusski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
5
6 properties total found
House in Oltus, Belarus
House
Oltus, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Lot 7481. Call for more detailed information You can buy a house with all communications in …
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 52.0 sq.m., General. …
$31,900
Leave a request
House in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1993 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 122.5 sq.m., t…
$8,000
Leave a request
House in Lanskaya, Belarus
House
Lanskaya, Belarus
Area 77 m²
Lot 3471. House for sale in Lanskaya Maloritsky district Sign up for viewing by number in th…
$3,700
Leave a request
House in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1946 1 floor General.SNB - 49.7 sq.m., General…
$19,900
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lanskaya, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lanskaya, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
4-room apartment, Lanskaya, Lenin St., 1972, 1*2/2 brick, 95.3 / 92.9 / 52.9 / 9.6, bathroom…
$15,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes