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Residential properties with garage for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

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Baranavichy
38
Brest
1115
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet
144
Kobryn
63
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95 properties total found
in Oltus, Belarus
Oltus, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Lot 9081. Part of the house. oltushCall for more detailed informationOur customers do not pa…
$12,500
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House in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
House
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Lot 9064. Spacious house in the nearest suburb of BrestCall for more detailed informationOur…
$138,900
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House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 325 m²
Lot 9281. Big house for sale, mkrn. Heather. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at th…
$173,000
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Lot 9302. An apartment building in me.Call for more detailed informationOur customers do not…
$120,000
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Lot 9189. House to finish.Call for more detailed informationOn sale is a house for finishing…
$61,900
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Lot 9160. A house for sale in South. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the photo,…
$285,000
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MontbelMontbel
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Lot 9381. Modern House in the New PalacesCall for more detailed informationOur customers do …
$250,000
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House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Lot 9216. House in the PalacesCall for more detailed informationOn sale is a cozy attic hous…
$143,000
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House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 232 m²
For sale a very beautiful house in a quiet and cozy place, with all amenities. Fully ready t…
$152,648
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House in Zburaz, Belarus
House
Zburaz, Belarus
Area 156 m²
It is possible to purchase on credit!A cozy house for year-round living, with all amenities.…
$58,900
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House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 229 m²
We will help with loans, family capital, the sale of your property to buy this!We work for t…
$198,000
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House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 112 m²
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! For sale…
$38,000
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Lot 8335. Part of the house overlooking the lakeCall for more detailed informationOur custom…
$89,900
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House in Vidamlia, Belarus
House
Vidamlia, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Lot 9464. House-estate in Vidomlyansk village councilCall for more detailed informationBelar…
$249,000
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House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 67 m²
LOT 6552. Tired of living in an apartment building? Tired of neighbors? Is it just physicall…
$57,000
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House in Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Object Code 18225: Buying this object You're not paying the agency a commission! We will hel…
$73,000
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House in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
House
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Lot 9492. Modern house in the suburbs of Brest.Call for more detailed informationOur custome…
$174,000
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Lot 8806. NZKS, bathhouse and garage with guest house in Gershon. Sign up to see the number …
$62,900
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 274 m²
Lot 9050. Sale of a house with 6 rooms. in the village of Vychulki-Yamno. Sign up to see the…
$200,000
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Lot 9523. Residential house in the Arkady microdistrictCall for more detailed informationOur…
$155,000
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House in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Lot 9567. Dacha in the nearest suburb of BrestCall for more detailed informationMansard dach…
$45,900
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Lot 9543. Residential house in the area of Yamno-Vychulka.Call for more detailed information…
$185,000
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House in Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
House
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Area 192 m²
Lot 9423. House in Kamenitsa-ZhirovetskayaCall for more detailed informationSpacious two-sto…
$118,800
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Lot 9427. A cottage on a large plot on Kovalevo. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look a…
$46,000
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House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 199 m²
We work for the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay a commission! In the city of Brest…
$170,000
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Cottage in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 244 m²
Lot 7142.Call for more detailed informationFor sale a comfortable residential house in Brest…
$370,000
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House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 162 m²
Lot 9595. Sale of a house on Berezovka, 16 acres. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look …
$139,000
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House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 219 m²
Lot 9421. Box house, garage, bath, hozblock. Rakitnitsky S/S. Sign up to see the number in t…
$87,500
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House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 223 m²
Lot 8546. Cottage with garage in micron. Kozlovici. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Loo…
$170,000
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House in Telmy 2, Belarus
House
Telmy 2, Belarus
Area 330 m²
Lot 9488. Spacious house in Telminskoe S/S.Call for more detailed informationOur customers d…
$159,000
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Property types in Brest Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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