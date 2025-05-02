Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzivinski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
8
houses
7
15 properties total found
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1968 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 76.4 sq.m., Gener…
$9,900
3 room apartment in Dzivin, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzivin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
3 bedroom apartment, yeah. Divin, st. Seredovich, 1973.p., 1/2 brick, 70.5 / 66.2 / 46.6 / 7…
$15,500
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Kobrin district, Divinsky s/s 190736Zhila house in the K…
$5,900
3 room apartment in Dzivin, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzivin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/4
3-room apartment, Ag. Divin, Lenin St., 1997, 4/4 brick, 60.9 / 58.8 / 34.9 / 8.0, bathroom …
$9,500
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Kobrin district, Divinsky s/s 201485Zhiloy house in the …
$7,500
3 room apartment in Arehauski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Arehauski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
3-room apartment, ag. Orekhovsky, St. Sovetskaya St., 1982, 3/3 Panel, 59.5/58.1/36.4/7.6, b…
$8,500
3 room apartment in Dzivin, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzivin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/3
3-room apartment, Ag. Divin, Oktyabrskaya St., 1976, 2/3 panel, 61.8 / 58.3 / 36.2 / 7.5, se…
$16,600
Room in Dzivin, Belarus
Room
Dzivin, Belarus
Area 349 m²
Floor 1/1
Recreation center for sale on Lake Lubań near the agricultural settlement of Divin, Kobrin d…
$190,000
3 room apartment in Arehauski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Arehauski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/3
3 bedroom apartment, yeah. Orekhovsky, st. Lenin, 1985, 74.9 / 68.4 / 38.5 / 10.6, separate …
$7,000
Apartment in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Kobrinsky district. 1994.P. 2 floors, basemen…
$15,500
2 room apartment in Dzivin, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzivin, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Divin, st. Lenin, 1979, 2/3 panel, 52.0 / 49.4 / 28.0 / 7.8, sepa…
$11,000
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1995 1st floor, attic, ground floor. General.SN…
$29,000
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrinsky district, Divinsky s/s 200622Zhila house in …
$11,000
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 265 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1994 2nd floor. General.SNB - 327.1 sq.m., tota…
$22,000
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Residential building in Kobrinsky district. 1980 1st floor. General SNB- 107.2 sq.m, total.-…
$31,000
Properties features in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
