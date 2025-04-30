Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

2 422 properties total found
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 72 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 1999 1st floor. General.SNB - 72.1 sq.m., General. - 72.1 s…
$31,900
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, Malorita, Kostyakova str., 1991 p., 2/2 brick, 67.8 / 66.3 / 40.4 / 10.2, …
$24,250
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
A cottage of residential type in the Brest region. 2016 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 100.…
$67,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 17 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 2018 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 21.7 sq.m, total. - 17.1 sq.m. …
$27,000
2 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/15
2-room apartment, Brest, October Revolution Street, 2025, 2 / 15 monolith, 43.4 / 40.8 / 27.…
$53,000
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/4
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Dzerzhinsky St., 1979, 3/4 brick, 31.2 / 14.7 / 6.23, combined …
$25,850
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1991, 5 / 5 brick, 65.1 / 62.7 / 38.5 / 7.6, …
$23,800
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 8/9
3-bedroom apartment, Brest, July 28, 1991 p., 8 / 9 brick, 69.2 / 67.5 / 38.4 / 12.2, bathro…
$70,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
A box of a country house of residential type in the Brest region. 1st floor. General. - 118.…
$51,500
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Lot 8650. A house in the Gershona neighborhood. Call for more information Our customers do n…
$67,000
House in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
House
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale is a box of one-storey residential building (NKZS, conservation - 2022, readiness -…
$32,500
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Box of a garden house in the Brest district. 1st floor. Total.- 15.9 sq.m. Walls: Material -…
$6,500
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 46 m²
In Kobrin, a house is for sale, located on Lenin Street, built in 1949, in 2023 the house wa…
$26,800
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2011 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 229.0 sq.m., General. - 1…
$199,000
5 room house in Kamyanyets, Belarus
5 room house
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Lot 6394. Looking for a good investment in tourism that is not affected by external factors?…
$360,000
1 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/9
We offer 1-room apartment in Brest Skripnikova str., 1994, 5 / 9 brick house. Total area of …
$36,100
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/10
On sale 3-room apartment in Brest on Guardska Street. Located on the 3/10 floor, panel hous…
$68,000
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Brest, Krasnogvardeyskaya str., 1989 p., 4 / 5 brick, 47.9 / 47.2 / 27.3 /…
$41,500
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 1985 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 68.3 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: m…
$15,000
3 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/9
3-room apartment, Brest, Gogol Street, 2022, 2 / 9 brick, 83.5 / 77.3 / 71.2 / 47.4, bathroo…
$142,000
3 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of a three-room apartment in Brest, st. Kuibyshev 2019043-room apartment, Brest, st. Ku…
$112,500
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Lot 8537. Stylish house in ST near D. SkokieCall for more detailed informationOur customers …
$74,900
House in Znamenka, Belarus
House
Znamenka, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1972 1 floor General.SNB - 55.9 sq.m., General. - 46.9 …
$21,000
1 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/4
1-bedroom apartment, Brest, Gogol Street, 1959, 4/4 brick, 30.4 / 29.5 / 16.3 / 6.0, combine…
$44,900
3 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/9
3-room apartment, Brest, Rechitskaya str., 1998 p., 5 / 9 brick, 73.6 / 69.3 / 40.9 / 11.0, …
$67,000
4 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 7/10
4-room apartment, Brest, Suvorov str., 2006 p., 7 / 10 panel, 98.2 / 92.8 / 58.8 / 8.9, bath…
$87,000
House in Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 233 m²
Residential building in Brest district. 2 floors, attic. Total SNB - 253.6 sq.m, total. - 23…
$82,000
1 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/9
Sale of a one-room apartment in Brest, st. Michurina 1822491-room apartment, Brest, st. Mich…
$46,400
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 216.4 sq.m., total. - 2…
$148,000
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 16/17
3-room apartment, Brest, Krasnoznamennaya str., 2015 p., 16 / 17 g / b frame + block + brick…
$99,000
