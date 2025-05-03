Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Commercial
  4. Shop

Shops for sale in Belarus

Minsk
280
Hrodna
5
Lida
7
Mahilyow Region
3
Show more
403 properties total found
Shop 116 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 116 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Sales premises 115.8m2 on Surganova street 29. There are 2 permanent and reliable tenants.Lo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 148 m² in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Shop 148 m²
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/1
You can see the former library building in the city. Pinks. The object with good access road…
$69,950
Leave a request
Shop 66 m² in Knaginin, Belarus
Shop 66 m²
Knaginin, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises for sale ❤️ The store building in the center of the agro-town Knyaginin …
$4,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 158 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 158 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer for sale a retail space in the shopping center "Na Golodeda" at the address ul. Gol…
$294,128
Leave a request
Shop 133 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 133 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Floor 1
Room on the street. Raw materials 38 on the first floor with a separate entrance. The area o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 204 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Shop 204 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
all documentation on request! Agency contract number 1826 from 2023-11-17
$140,000
Leave a request
Shop 35 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 35 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 34.8 sq.m. The insu…
$30,000
Leave a request
Shop 189 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 189 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/11
We offer the purchase of commercial premises for Kirov 2! a commercial room with the ten…
$685,000
Leave a request
Shop 45 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 45 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/25
Retail space for sale with an area of ​​45.91 sq. m. in the house under construction “Rumba”…
$94,133
Leave a request
Shop 27 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 27 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/7
Sale of retail space in the modern new multifunctional BC on the Prospekt of the winners. 1s…
$121,500
Leave a request
Shop 131 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Shop 131 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located opposite the entrance to the central market. Nearby parking. The bui…
$49,500
Leave a request
Shop 84 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 84 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/21
We offer for sale commercial premises in the very center of the Minsk World residential comp…
$175,001
Leave a request
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Floor 1/20
Premises on the first floors for sale on Timiryazev 65-67 contract number with agency 24/1-2…
$29,900
Leave a request
Shop 170 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 170 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/25
We offer for sale commercial premises in a residential building, IFC «Minsk Mir», quarter «T…
$223,744
Leave a request
Shop 9 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 9 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 9 m²
Floor 2
Sale of retail space with a total area of 8.9m2 in the shopping center of the Mirror on the …
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 210 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 210 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial building for sale in Minsk, at 30A Serdicha Street.Nearby is Pushkinskaya metro s…
$187,500
Leave a request
Shop 11 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 11 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 11 m²
Floor 2/2
A commercial in the shopping center " Magnet-1 ". A profitable location. Good cross-country …
$15,800
Leave a request
Shop 49 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 49 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/25
Administrative and commercial premises for sale, Minsk, residential complex "Minsk World" Th…
$68,822
Leave a request
Shop 10 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 10 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 10 m²
Floor 1/1
Retail space 10m2 in Pervomaysky district for sale, there is an opportunity to buy a ready-m…
$14,000
Leave a request
Shop 126 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 126 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/21
We offer for sale commercial premises in the very center of the Minsk World residential comp…
$291,790
Leave a request
Shop 252 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 252 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 252 m²
Floor 1/6
Investments in a finished rental business. the commercial is located on the ground floor o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 94 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 94 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
Administration building owned in the East region (p - n st.Vasnetsova) of the city of Brest …
$59,000
Leave a request
Shop 781 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 781 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 781 m²
Floor 1
Sale of commercial premises within the second ring. The room is located in the sleeping area…
$690,000
Leave a request
Shop 6 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 6 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 6 m²
Number of floors 6
Shops, offices, retail premises, 6 m2 - 8 m2 - 12 m2 - 18 m2 in the modern shopping center `…
$10,000
Leave a request
Shop 28 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 28 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/5
Commercial premises in the property in the center of Brest with a total area of 28.4 square …
$45,000
Leave a request
Shop 29 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 29 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises in the ownership in the eastern part (near Molodogvardeyskaya Street) of…
$43,000
Leave a request
Shop 198 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop 198 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
A trading premises of 197 m2 in the center of the city of Zhodino on Lenin Avenue is sold. T…
$218,291
Leave a request
Shop 73 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 73 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/4
Premises for sale in the city center with a separate entrance. Located on the 1st floor in a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 62 m² in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Shop 62 m²
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a specialized retail building. With a current long-term tenant in the person of …
$72,000
Leave a request
Shop 89 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 89 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Already on sale! Have time to buy profitable commercial premises in Minsk, LCD "Minsk World"…
$126,661
Leave a request

Property types in Belarus

сommercial property
restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
investment properties
warehouses
ready business
Realting.com
Go