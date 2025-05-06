Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Baranavichy, Belarus

apartments
31
houses
23
54 properties total found
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 104 m²
On sale a house with a land plot in a microdistrict with a developed infrastructure! 15 acre…
$29,500
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
We sell a three-bedroom apartment in a blocked house with an ideal location: Near the park o…
$38,500
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale unfinished canned capital structure! Excellent residential building with the abilit…
$68,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 182 m²
For those who have long dreamed of their own home with an attic and a backyard! This house i…
$87,000
Apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Two-room apartment in a 4-apartment building: 2 isolated living rooms, dressing room, kitche…
Price on request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 105 m²
! On sale a residential house located in the R-not Kirov street. * Area: total - 104.5 sq.m.…
$33,900
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy, bright 3-room apartment in the South neighborhood is the best choice for living. The a…
$37,000
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
Sale of 3-room apartment in the South neighborhood! * 1 et./5-et. brick house, capital repa…
$42,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 135 m²
In connection with the move, a modern cottage of 134.5 sq.m. is sold, a living area of 83.6 …
$125,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 307 m²
For sale a very beautiful and spacious house in a quiet and cozy place, with all amenities. …
$220,000
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
Three in a brick house!!! * Area: - 66.5 sq.m., residential - 38.6 sq.m., kitchen - 7.5 sq.m…
$30,000
1 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked residential building on the street. Brestskaya!* Area: total - 36.6 s…
$18,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
¡For sale an incomplete canned capital structure! * Walls: the block is soaked in brick; * B…
$49,000
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 11/11
3 bedroom apartment in a new building on the street. Professional. * Area: total - 79 sq.m.…
$55,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 131 m²
One-storey house for sale in 2019 with an area of 130.8 m2 in the village of Yanovo.The hous…
$120,000
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
3 KOMN.Apartment per. Kolkhoz 1st! * Area: total - 68 sq.m., residential - 45.6 sq.m., kitch…
$28,900
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
3-room apartment in the military town! Area: total - 64.7 sq.m., residential - 44.1 sq.m., k…
$32,500
4 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/9
Spacious 4 - room apartment in the Northern neighborhood. ❤️On sale there was a great 4-room…
$37,500
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/5
3-room apartment - 80 sq.m.!!!, kitchen -11 sq.m!!! with access to the loggia. High ground l…
$37,500
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 102 m²
A house for sale with a large plot! * Area: total - 101.9 sq.m., residential - 72.4 sq.m., 2…
$35,000
1 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-room apartment on the street Holostyakova. The apartment is located on the 1st fl…
$8,000
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment Zaslonova Street. Area: total - 74.2 sq.m., residential - 43.9 sq.m., kitc…
$36,700
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 3-room apartment in Textile microdistrict on Cosmonauts street 14! The apartment is…
$26,000
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
3 bedroom apartment 2 per. Lida. * Area: total – 56.9 sq.m., residential – 33.9 sq.m., kitch…
$18,600
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 201 m²
An apartment building in the street. 50 years of Komsom! Area: total - 200.9 sq.m., residen…
$75,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 306 m²
Sale of the house in mk-n. Fight!* Area: total - 305.7 sq.m., residential - 155.6 sq.m., kit…
$128,000
1 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment is spacious for a small family type house. Large living room with access to th…
$14,800
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 65 m²
We sell a three-bedroom apartment in a blocked house with an ideal location: Near the park o…
$38,500
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/9
3-room apartment in the military town! * Area: total - 69.9 sq.m., residential - 41.9 sq.m.,…
$41,200
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 133 m²
In Mkr Dubovo, a one-storey house of 15x12 m is sold with a total area of 139 m2 according t…
$73,000
