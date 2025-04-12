Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lukauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Lukava, Belarus
House
Lukava, Belarus
Area 203 m²
Lot 7015. On sale a house on the shore of the Lukovo reservoir. The walls are built of block…
$90,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lukava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lukava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, ag. Lukovo, Komsomolskaya str., 1979 p., 2/2 brick, 72.2 / 69.4 / 47.0 / 8…
$6,800
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes