Residential properties for sale in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
3
houses
63
66 properties total found
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
A cottage of residential type in the Brest region. 2016 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 100.…
$67,000
House in Skoki, Belarus
House
Skoki, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Box of a country house of residential type in Brest R-N.1 floor, attic. General. ~ 90.0 sq.m…
$26,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2024 1st floor, attic. General. - 88.0 sq.m…
$74,900
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 46.5 sq.m., total. - 33.5 sq.m…
$17,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Vysokovskoye direction 200881Korobka residential buil…
$51,500
House in Kavardzaki, Belarus
House
Kavardzaki, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1969 1st floor. General.SNB - 79.8 sq.m., total. - 79.8…
$72,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Garden House in the Brest district 1 floor, attic. Walls: material - silicate brick and gas …
$7,500
Cottage in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 153 m²
We work from the owner! When buying this property, you don't pay commission agencies! Reside…
$250,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2008 p. Reconstruction 2023 1 floor, attic. General.SNB…
$89,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor, attic. SNB - 97.3 square meters, 5 rooms, ce…
$114,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1st floor. General SNB- 44.5 sq.m, total.- 35.2 …
$19,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2014 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 137.0 sq.m., General. - 1…
$165,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1997 1st floor. Total - 25.2 sq.m. Room 1. Walls: The mate…
$11,300
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
A residential dacha house in the Brest district 1 floor, attic. General. - 106.0 sq.m, 2 roo…
$80,000
House in Valikia Matykaly, Belarus
House
Valikia Matykaly, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1997 1st floor, attic. Total - 44.1 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: …
$21,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1991 1st floor. Total: 45.1 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: material…
$17,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1999 1st floor. Total. - 16.0 sq.m. Room 1. Walls: The mat…
$10,500
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 2022 2nd floor. Total - 55.8 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: materia…
$18,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1st floor, attic. General - 48.3 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: mat…
$15,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 158 m²
Residential house for clean finishing in Brest region. 2021 1 floor General.SNB - 158.1 sq.m…
$89,900
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1994 1st floor, ground floor, attic. Total - 83.3 sq.m. 2 …
$21,000
House in Kavardzaki, Belarus
House
Kavardzaki, Belarus
Area 269 m²
Residential building in Brest. 1998 2 floors, attic, basement. General SNB- 336.3 sq.m, tota…
$130,000
House in Cuhinicy, Belarus
House
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 325 m²
On sale is a box of a brick two-storey residential building for clean finishing in the villa…
$72,400
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 1st floor, attic. SNB - 184.8 square meters,…
$90,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Garden house in the Brest district. 1998 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 36.5 sq.m, total.-36…
$18,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 2012 1st floor, attic. General - 45.2 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls…
$13,600
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 219 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 2015.P. 2 floors. General SNB- 336.4 sq.m, total…
$63,500
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Garden house in the Brest district. 1985 1st floor. Total .- 30.4 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: mate…
$17,900
House in Kavardzaki, Belarus
House
Kavardzaki, Belarus
Area 285 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2000 1 floor, attic, basement. General.SNB - 285.7 sq.m…
$110,000
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale garden house (dacha) in ST "Kvetka 92" Motykalsky S/S Brest district.The house of 2…
$29,500
