  2. Belarus
  3. Rasnanski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rasnanski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
5
houses
3
8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Abarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment, Oberovshchina, Pervomaiskaya Street, 1981, 2 / 5 brick, 52.1 / 49.2 / 27.0…
$16,600
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1954 1st floor. General.SNB - 87.0 sq.m., total. -…
$15,900
House in Rasnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rasnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1985 1st floor. General.SNB - 49.8 sq.m., General.…
$6,000
2 room apartment in Abarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, Oberovshchina, Pervomaiskaya Street, 1978, 4/4 panel, 53.9 / 49.9 / 26.9 /…
$21,000
3 room apartment in Abarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Oberovshchina, Pervomaiskaya St., 1984, 5 / 5 brick, 61.1 / 58.7 / 37.5 / …
$24,800
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1958 1st floor. General SNB- 75.7 sq.m, tota…
$15,000
3 room apartment in Abarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/4
3-room apartment, Oberovshchina, Pervomaiskaya str., 1/4 panel 1980 p., 61.3 / 58.3 / 34.9, …
$20,500
3 room apartment in Abarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, Oberovshchina, Railway Street, 1972, 1/2 brick, 52.7 / 52.0 / 34.6 / 7.1, …
$16,000
